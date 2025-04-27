Why Conor Bradley is not in Liverpool squad vs. Tottenham

Arne Slot had explained how Conor Bradley was getting closer to being able to play 90 minutes on Friday, but by Sunday he was left out of the squad to face Tottenham. Here’s why.

The Northern Irishman has started the last two matches on return from a hamstring injury, with Trent Alexander-Arnold also working his way back to full fitness.

But on release of the team sheet on Sunday, Bradley’s name was notably missing from the squad as the vice-captain instead returned to the XI after his match-winning goal off the bench last week.

Explaining the young right-back’s absence, the Echo‘s Ian Doyle reported that he is missing after picking up a knock in training, with his absence “just a precaution.”

Bradley is “expected to be back in training next week” ahead of the final four games of the season, which sees the Reds face Chelsea (A), Arsenal, Brighton (A) and Crystal Palace.

Alexander-Arnold’s return to the starting lineup marks his first appearance in the XI since his ankle injury against PSG on March 12 and amid growing tension over his expected summer exit.

It is not the day for any negative emotions, though, with Liverpool needing just one point against Tottenham to clinch the Premier League title with four games to spare.

Alexander-Arnold was one of two changes to Slot’s XI, with Andy Robertson replacing Kostas Tsimikas after two games on the bench.

It will be a personal disappointment for Bradley to miss out on Sunday with a moment 35 years in the making on the cusp of ending, at long last.

Speaking on Friday, Slot gave a big hint that the Northern Irishman will become a regular starter if, or when, his No. 66 leaves.

“I think that is the next step for him in his development, playing every single week and feeling that pressure, and at a certain moment probably that doesn’t feel like pressure anymore,” he said.

“That might be his next step, but as long as Trent is here it’s going to be a difficult step for him to make as well. But they are both very good full-backs.”