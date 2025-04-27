Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham – Live Online Streams and TV Info

With Tottenham standing in their way, Liverpool need just one point to claim the Premier League title. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

Thanks to Arsenal‘s draw against Crystal Palace, Liverpool have finally reached the day we have all known would arrive for some time.

Just one point would be enough to mathematically secure the title and trigger scenes of jubilation across Merseyside.

Arne Slot‘s Liverpool have already faced Tottenham three times this season, twice winning comfortably and losing once, the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

A momentous occasion awaits but Liverpool’s players need to focus on getting the job done first. They are certainly the favourites against Tottenham, having racked more than twice as many points this season as Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Tottenham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which are available to live stream with Peacock here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Tottenham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Tottenham is being shown live on Fubo TV and Fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Tottenham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Tottenham and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

A full list of international coverage options for Liverpool vs. Tottenham can be found here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of today’s action and the whole of the 2024/25 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.