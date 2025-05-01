1 million people expected in Liverpool on weekend of title party and parade

Liverpool is set to host an almighty party on the weekend the Reds lift the Premier League title, with several events taking place across the city.

One million people are expected in Liverpool across the bank holiday weekend of May 24, 25 and 26, with a title parade capping off a memorable season.

In 2019, an estimated 750,000 people attended the Champions League procession after the Reds won it in Madrid. With plenty of time to plan in advance, a similar number at a minimum is expected to attend this time around.

It isn’t just the football that will attract visitors to the city that weekend, though, with several events going on across Merseyside.

Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy – May 25

We all saw the incredible scenes outside Anfield when Liverpool secured the title against Tottenham, and we would expect fans to flock to the ground once more as the Reds play against Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 26.

The match is the final game of the season and kicks off at 4pm, in line with the rest of the Premier League.

Thankfully, unlike in previous years when the Reds were going toe to toe with Man City, there will be little stress on the result and supporters will be able to make it a party atmosphere from the off.

The Red Weekender – May 24, 25 & 26

The Red Weekender is an event put on by BOSS Night, The Anfield Wrap and The Redmen TV which will take place at Liverpool Exhibition Centre across the weekend.

Benitez will headline the Friday night celebration of 20 years since Istanbul, with the anniversary of the Reds’ fifth European Cup falling exactly on the final day of the season.

The former manager will be interviewed by Kelly Cates and joined by Jamie Webster, plus music from the Lightning Seeds.

Saturday will then see the Dalglish family go head to head in a unique version of ‘Family Fortunes’ against The Redmen TV crew, presented by Les Dennis, the ITV show’s former host.

Live music will be from The Zutons, plus The Ragamuffins and DJ Harry Mac. The Saturday begins with a meet and greet opportunity with John Aldridge, Bruce Grobbelaar, Gary McAllister and Natasha Dowie.

Sunday sees a special BOSS Kids event, headlined by Jamie Webster, with DJ Miss Mollie.

The Premier League trophy parade – May 26

The centrepiece event of the weekend will begin at 2.30pm on Monday at Allerton Maze.

The players will board the coach and wave to jubilant fans, proudly showing off the trophy to the city’s people. While Evertonians hide away, a sea of red should flood Liverpool, making it an afternoon to remember.

The route will follow the same path as in 2019 and 2022, heading north on Queen’s Drive before turning down West Derby Road towards the river and finishing with a southbound procession down the Strand.

Make sure to get there early for a good spec!

Beating Berlusconi! – May 23 & 24

The Sunday when Liverpool will lift the title will also be the 20th anniversary of the Reds’ miraculous Champions League triumph in Istanbul.

Beating Berlusconi! is a play that, through comedy and heartfelt moments, tells the true story of Liverpool fan Mark Radley who found himself in former Italian Prime Minister and AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi’s VIP suite during the final.

Tickets are available here for The Dome, Renshaw Street on May 23, and The Epstein Theatre, Hanover Street on May 24.

Radio One’s Big Weekend – May 23, 24 & 25

Happening alongside the football will be Radio One’s Big Weekend, which will attract 100,000 gig-goers to Sefton Park.

With the likes of Sam Fender, Mumford & Sons and Blossoms on the bill, it should add to the joyous feeling around the city.

Just make sure, if you’re staying nearby, to give yourself plenty of extra time as part of your travel arrangements.