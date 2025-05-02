Arne Slot has nailed it on why pitch invasions are not the answer to celebrating success as he sang the praises of Liverpool fans for delivering a day no one will forget.

Pitch invasions may give the illusion of celebrating, but it takes away the moment for players and fans to enjoy their success together.

Instead of revelling in the moment and taking it all in, players are instead left to rush off the pitch and into the dressing room – and it’s not for Liverpool.

Some will try and tell you differently but if anyone needs any evidence of why they are not necessary, one only needs to look at the scenes after the full-time whistle on Sunday.

And that was not lost on Slot, who made an unprompted comment about how the “incredible” celebrations were only possible because of fans staying in the stands.

He said: “I don’t think I ever have to tell anyone again how special our fans are, because that was un-be-lievable.

“Not only because of how much emotions there were, but them not coming onto the pitch.

“The amount of times I see teams winning the league, and there’s a pitch invasion after two minutes, everyone’s like, ‘yeah, what are we doing here? Let’s go inside’.

“But they all stayed in the stands, and the celebrations were incredible. But not even after the game, also during the game.”

Pitch invasions are not Liverpool’s style, and never will be – not that we needed any more proof.

Connection with Liverpool fans

We all got to see a different side of Slot after the title was confirmed, as he let his stoic nature go in favour of relishing the moment.

And asked if it took his connection with fans to another level, he said: “If that was still possible.

“Because from the first day I was here, I’ve felt they support me – and the team, but definitely me as well.

“If you win something together, which is the same for me, the staff, the team, the fans, the players with each other, it always goes up a notch.

“It’s a game of football, but even more if you win a trophy together, that always lifts you to a new dimension.”

We sense that there are many more days ahead like these. Here’s to you, Arne!