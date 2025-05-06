Liverpool are expected to shop at Bournemouth this summer with left-back Milos Kerkez and centre-back Dean Huijsen targets, but what should we know about them?

In a busy transfer window to come the lines between Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and his former club could be particularly active.

With Bournemouth enjoying an outstanding campaign the jewels of Andoni Iraola’s squad are likely to be picked off – while the head coach himself may attract suitors.

When it comes to Liverpool there is strong interest in both Kerkez and Huijsen, while winger Antoine Semenyo has also been linked, with moves expected early in the summer.

So what should we know about Kerkez and Huijsen – and how likely are they to sign for Liverpool?

To get the lowdown, This Is Anfield spoke with Alexander Smith (@AlexSmithEcho), senior sports journalist at the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

Firstly, what can you tell us about Milos Kerkez as a player?

He’s an excellent attacking left-back who has really kicked on this season.

His delivery in particular has improved this season, some of the assists he has picked up have been excellent – his cross at Tottenham a highlight.

His defence is also very good, he’s able to use his pace and physicality to deal well with threats and is a good tackler.

Does he have any weaknesses we should know about?

He’s not the tallest so can struggle in the air – which is obviously not among the key attributes of a full-back but is one to be aware of.

He has improved massively going forward and some of his crossing has been excellent this year, but there is also room for further improvement.

Could you see him becoming Liverpool’s next starting left-back?

It’s no secret Liverpool are in the market for a left-back and I could see Kerkez moving there – but only if the price is right.

Onto Dean Huijsen – what type of centre-back is he?

He’s a tall, commanding centre-back who is also excellent with the ball at his feet.

His passing range is very good and he’s good at bringing the ball out of defence and starting attacks.

His height means he’s good in the air and, despite his age, he shows excellent maturity in defence.

He’s only just turned 20, so is he really worth £50 million?

From what I have seen from him each week this season, he will go right to the very top of the game.

I think £50 million in this market may well be about right – and could end up being a relative bargain looking back in a few years if that is what he goes for, should he leave.

Is he ready to start for Liverpool?

I think Huijsen would be in with a shout of starting for any side in the Premier League.

The way he has adapted and settled into the Premier League this season at such a young age is a testament to his ability and temperament, and I think that would carry to any side.

But hopefully he will continue at the Cherries next season!

Can you see Kerkez and Huijsen both leaving Bournemouth this summer?

I don’t see Bournemouth selling more than two, maximum three, of their key players this summer.

The club is very ambitious and the ball is in their court with a lot of the stars of the team in terms of contracts, and should any offers come in for other players that the club accept, they may shut up shop and not let anyone else go.

The key to buying Bournemouth players this summer will be to get any deals done early – otherwise they may not get done at all.

* Thanks to Alexander Smith for the lowdown on Kerkez and Huijsen. You can follow Alexander on X @AlexSmithEcho and the Bournemouth Daily Echo @Bournemouthecho.