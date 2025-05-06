➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2024: Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong reacts after his goal is ruled out for off-side during the UEFA Champions League game at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jeremie Frimpong ‘keen on Liverpool transfer’ – but suitability questioned

Jeremie Frimpong has been consistently linked with Liverpool, and it is reported he would “be keen on a move” to Anfield, though his suitability is questionable.

Frimpong has seen his name catapult to the top of discussions when it comes to who will replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, forgetting that he is not exactly a right-back.

The 24-year-old spent his early senior career in the position, but under Xabi Alonso his game has moulded to suit a wing-back system, showing off attacking qualities more than his defensive ones.

His proclivity for driving the ball forward makes him more suitable to step into Mohamed Salah‘s shoes rather than Alexander-Arnold’s, but that has not stopped transfer links to Liverpool.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 22: Ademola Lookman of Atalanta BC and Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer 04 Leverkusen battle for possession during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 final match between Atalanta BC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Dublin Arena on May 22, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. (Handout photo from UEFA)

The Athletic’s David Ornstein, when speaking on NBC Sports about Alexander-Arnold’s exit referenced Frimpong and that he would be “keen on a move” should Liverpool pursue him.

Ornstein said: “If they went with something different, something more multifaceted, there are players potentially on the market, like a Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen.

“He has a €35 million (£29.7m) release clause, something in the region of that as I understand it.

“I also believe that he would be keen on a move to Liverpool if they decide to go down that route.

“They will have other options as well, but Frimpong has been mentioned in a number of reports so far.”

Frimpong is an exciting talent but if Arne Slot is seeking to solidify his defence and inject creativity elsewhere, the 24-year-old is not the solution – especially if Milos Kerkez is pursued at left-back.

Two attacking full-backs may be exciting to watch but it would leave Liverpool’s defence exposed and unsettle the solidity that has led the team to the Premier League title this season.

As Ornstein noted, “to go down that route” would require a significant shift alongside the other new faces that are expected to arrive in the summer, and with Frimpong not a specialist right-back there are alternatives in the market.

If he was arriving as an attacking option the discussion may be different as the price is certainly appealing, but Liverpool’s new right-back needs to be defensively sound first and foremost to tick the suitability box.

