Peter Crouch has provided a brilliant response to Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s imminent Liverpool exit, explaining why so many fans are irked by the situation.

Alexander-Arnold has officially confirmed that he will depart his boyhood club at the end of the season, following 20 years there.

Many Liverpool supporters have taken the news badly, with some journalists and pundits critical of their response, not fully understanding the situation.

But speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Crouch brilliantly explained why many Reds fans feel let down by Alexander-Arnold.

Peter Crouch's full picture of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation, with a move to Real Madrid pending

“Often, the football community don’t understand the mentality of Liverpool fans, and it is different,” Crouch said.

“Unless you’re in it, and thankfully I feel like I am – I’m not a Scouser, but I feel like I am part of it a little bit – it’s almost like an island siege mentality and everyone’s trying to get us, but we’re strong together.

“And when you’re on the inside of that, it’s a superpower.

“For every single Liverpool fan in Liverpool, it’s the only thing that matters.

“So what they see as a young player in Trent is that he’s been given the opportunity to represent this club – why is he even dreaming about going somewhere else?”

This is a perfect assessment by Crouch, who has shown exactly how much he has embraced Liverpool as both a club and a city.

To Reds fans, there couldn’t be anything better than being a boyhood supporter and becoming a legendary captain at Anfield, which would have happened with Alexander-Arnold.

Instead, he is effectively ditching Liverpool for Real Madrid straight after a Premier League title, ahead of what could be an era of success under Arne Slot.

The manner of his exit will not sit right for the majority, understandably, even though some will argue that Alexander-Arnold simply wants a fresh challenge.

He has allowed his contract to run down, meaning he will depart on a free transfer, and his legacy will be tainted in the same way Steve McManaman and Michael Owen‘s were.

Sadly, Alexander-Arnold has a very different outlook to Crouch, seemingly wanting to go to Madrid to achieve his aspirations of winning a Ballon d’Or.