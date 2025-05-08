Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided his future lay away from Anfield from next season and it has opened the door to intense debate over how involved he should be in the final three games.

While Real Madrid has not been officially announced as the right-back’s next destination, it is only a matter of time before a deal is agreed for the academy graduate.

As he is no longer part of Liverpool’s future, there is an ongoing debate over whether he should be involved at all from now until the end of the season.

And there is also the matter of Real Madrid attempting to get him out of his contract early, though Liverpool hold all the cards.

With all this in mind, Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_), Adam Beattie (@beatts94) and TaintlessRed (@TaintlessRed) discuss how the situation should be handled, on the pitch and off it.

After the announcement, should Trent play any part in the remaining three games?

JOANNA: Honestly, he shouldn’t play another minute – and I know I will not be alone in that thinking.

He has made his mind up that he is not part of our future so why not give minutes to players who are, we’ve won the league and, therefore, nothing is stopping Arne Slot from doing so.

I’d opt for Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones or Jarell Quansah over Trent if Conor Bradley couldn’t complete 90 minutes, we have to see this as preparation for next season.

He’s come across as disinterested throughout the campaign and that is unlikely to change with little on the line – this is not his farewell tour, this is a time to celebrate the champions.

I want as many points as possible to close out the season and Trent could help with that, but not at the detriment of what comes next.

TaintlessRed: Trent has been a great player for Liverpool but he’s not behaved well during this transfer saga and many fans feel he’s led them and the club on while always planning to move to Madrid on a free.

Liverpool should look to the future and I would not play Trent even for one more minute this season.

He got a great farewell when we won the league against Spurs and he got to approach the Kop at the end, who sang his song – and he got the guard of honour at Chelsea.

Now, I’d start Bradley every match, and if he has to be subbed off I’d bring on Jones or Endo at right-back – like you’ve mentioned as well Joanna.

ADAM: For me, Trent’s remaining minutes need to be predicated purely on minimising headlines and prioritising whatever most benefits Bradley’s development.

I’d love to crack 90 points again, but not at the expense of allowing any sideshow noise to detract from the bigger picture of what we’ve just achieved.

No matter what we think, he’s going to play a part between now and the end and we’ve known for a long time that he’s on his way out.

There’s little to be gained in allowing Monday’s news to divide us or elicit unnecessary toxicity, the last three games are about striking a balance between basking in the victory lap and planning for the future.

All that being said, I’d really like to beat Mikel Arteta on Sunday and Mr. 66 improves the chances of that happening! It’s a delicate situation but I’m happy to place my trust in the manager’s instinct on this one.

And with Real Madrid wanting to sign him early, how should Liverpool handle the situation?

TaintlessRed: If Real Madrid pay a fee that we are happy with then I’d let him go to Madrid early.

I believe he’d miss around 12 days of the Club World Cup and he can still be registered to play the latter games and win the trophy.

Madrid have easy early fixtures they’d get through without him, but they’d like him to be there and train before the tournament, among other things.

They offered £20 million in January. If they gave a few million, maybe £5 million, then I’d let him go.

It might not sound like much and seems embarrassing, but it still helps pay club staff, academy players and other club activities. Though I’d also understand if the club won’t release him early on a matter of principle.

ADAM: As far as I’m concerned, there is absolutely no reason for us to be dishing out any favours to Real Madrid – or their incoming right-back.

If they want him early, it should be for a fee that reflects how much they will need him at the Club World Cup.

I appreciate the argument for a swift, clean break, but whether we like it or not, Trent will obviously be involved in the post-Crystal Palace celebrations and at the parade.

That is not something that will be factored into any potential decision over an early release. There is a lot of money to be made across the pond this summer, and if Florentino Perez wants his man ahead of schedule, we’ve every right to be compensated.

The sort of figures I’ve seen circulated so far wouldn’t exhibit that, so I’d be fine with us standing our ground if needs be.

JOANNA: I’m torn between Liverpool accepting a fee and moving on or just acting as a pain in the arse for Real Madrid to deal with – they can’t have it all ways.

I think, ultimately, it will be somewhere in between for the club as they will not want to come across as petty – we’re too big for that – but they will not roll over either.

A small fee is better than nothing, as long as it is respectable. Whatever the stance, the quicker it is communicated, the better – enough of our season has been defined by conversations around him.