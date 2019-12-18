Jurgen Klopp has rung the changes as Liverpool kickoff their Club World Cup campaign in the semi-final clash with Mexico’s Monterrey.





The Reds’ senior figures are back in action as they look to progress to the Club World Cup final with a victory over Monterrey in Qatar tonight.

Aside from Gini Wijnaldum who remains sidelined with a hamstring complaint, Jurgen Klopp was without further concerns for the rest of his travelling squad.

The manager has regularly looked to rotate his side in recent weeks, and he does so again in Qatar.

Alisson takes his place in goal, with an unexpected defensive line of James Milner, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson ahead of the Brazilian – with Virgil van Dijk ruled out through illness.

Operating in midfield, Klopp has opted for a combination of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Naby Keita – where the latter could score in a third successive game for the Reds for the first time.

Finally, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi all start in attack.

And should the boss need to look to his bench he has the ability to introduce the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, while youngsters Curtis Jones and Neco Williams are both similarly available to be called upon.

A win against Monterrey tonight would see the Reds book a place in the showpiece final on Saturday against Flamengo after the Brazilian’s comeback victory over Al Hilal, while defeat would see Liverpool contest a third-place playoff.

Kick off in Doha is 8.30pm local time (5.30pm GMT).

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Robertson; Lallana, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Salah, Origi

Substitutes: Adrian, Lonergan, Firmino, Mane, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Williams