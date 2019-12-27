A date has finally been confirmed for Liverpool’s trip to the London Stadium to take on West Ham in the Premier League, to be held next month.





The Reds’ visit to east London was postponed due to their progress to the quarter-finals of the League Cup, which clashed with the Club World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have now fulfilled all of their fixtures in both competitions, with a youngest-ever lineup falling to defeat at Aston Villa in the League Cup and the first team triumphing in Qatar to become world champions.

Now the focus returns to the league, with Liverpool opening up a 13-point gap at the top of the table on Boxing Day with a 4-0 win at Leicester.

They moved significantly ahead of the Foxes despite having played a game fewer, with City also playing their 19th game on Friday night when they head to Wolves.

Liverpool will soon catch up, though, with the Premier League confirming their away clash with West Ham will now be held on Wednesday, January 29, with kickoff at 7.45pm (GMT).

The Reds are currently scheduled to host Southampton on Saturday, February 1, but this is likely to be moved for TV coverage, which will ensure a three-day gap between games.

It could come after an FA Cup fourth round tie, too, with those games to be played on the weekend of January 25/26, though Liverpool still need to play Everton in the third round on January 5.

January is set to be a busy month for the Reds, with back-to-back clashes with Tottenham, Man United and Wolves in the league, too.

Liverpool’s January Fixtures

* Fixture pending progress from third round.