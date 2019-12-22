Liverpool were crowned world champions after a 1-0 win over Flamengo in the Club World Cup final – some interesting statistics arose from the game.





Jurgen Klopp‘s men knew that victory would see them win the Club World Cup for the first time on Saturday night, having fallen short back in 2005.

Liverpool were never at their best, in truth, and the match ended up going to extra-time, following a stalemate in 90 minutes.

It was left to Roberto Firmino to be the hero, with the Brazilian tucking away a good finish, having been teed-up by Sadio Mane.

It means the Reds have now won three trophies in 2019, as their stunning rise under Jurgen Klopp continues.

Here are five of the best stats from the game.

‘Bobby’ Scoring Important Goals

Firmino’s form has been a little disappointing recently, but he etched his name into Liverpool folklore by scoring the winner on Saturday.

The 28-year-old may only have six goals to his name this season, compared to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane‘s tally of 13, but his efforts have been worth their weight in gold.

Five of the Brazilian’s six strikes have been winning goals, including both the semi-final and final in Qatar, and the dramatic late effort away to Crystal Palace.

Goals are far from the most important aspect of Firmino’s game, but he is producing the goods when it matters.

Alisson’s Brilliance Highlighted

Liverpool fared well while Alisson was out injured, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t one of the best goalkeepers of his generation.

The 27-year-old makes everything looks so simple, which can actually work against him, rather than diving around for the cameras and making headlines.

Alisson has been magnificent since his return from injury, and as stats expert Dan Kennett points out, he has saved 19 of the last 20 shots he has faced.

Virgil van Dijk rightly earns plaudits for transforming Liverpool’s defence, but Alisson has almost been as important.

Reds Pull Further Clear of Man United

The battle for English football supremacy between Liverpool and Man United will never go away, as they fight to be the country’s most successful club.

Saturday’s victory was another key day for Liverpool in that respect, as they pulled further clear of their rivals in the trophies-won stakes.

The Club World Cup triumph was the Reds’ 47th major trophy in their history, meaning they are now two clear of United’s 45:

? Liverpool have won their 47th major honour – extending their English record, 2 ahead of Man Utd 18 League Championships

7 FA Cup

8 League Cup

6 European Cup/Champions League

3 UEFA Cup

4 UEFA Super Cup

1 FIFA Club World Cup pic.twitter.com/q1gh5UxGlo — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 21, 2019

Eighteen league titles, six European Cups, seven FA Cups, eight League Cups, three UEFA Cups, four UEFA Super Cups, one Club World Cup – not bad, is it?

Gomez Shines in Qatar

Joe Gomez has struggled to recapture the form that saw him shine alongside Van Dijk in the early months of last season, following a broken leg.

The 22-year-old saved his best performance of the season for the Club World Cup final, though, shining at the heart of Liverpool’s defence.

As highlighted by Squawka, there was much to admire about Gomez’s display.

The Englishman had the most touches (117) and passes (100) of any player, also producing the most accurate long balls (16):

Joe Gomez for Liverpool vs. Flamengo: • Most touches (117)

• Most passes (100)

• Most accurate long balls (16)

• Most aerial duels won (8)

• =Most clearances (6) The performance of a world champion. ? pic.twitter.com/HtrnIDPcxw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 21, 2019

Off the ball, Gomez won the most aerial duels (eight) and made more clearances (six) than anyone, on a day when he excelled for the Reds.

With Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren set to be out of action for the foreseeable future, it is a sight to behold to see Gomez back in business after a turbulent 2019 – long may it continue.

Best Team in the World

Before Saturday’s match, the general consensus was that Liverpool were the best club team in the world – now it’s official.

It has been a remarkable 2019 for Klopp’s men, adding the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup glory to their Champions League triumph.

Liverpool have won those three trophies in the space of just 29 weeks, whereas it took five years, nine months and 13 days to win the previous three, summing up what a special period this is.

On top of that, the Reds have become the first-ever English side to win the three aforementioned pieces of silverware in the same year.

Never take these wonderful world champions for granted.