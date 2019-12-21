Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he struggled to put his feelings into words after winning the Club World Cup.





A Roberto Firmino goal in extra-time gave them a 1-0 victory over Flamengo and secured the one remaining trophy available that they had not previously won.

There had been criticism over the decision to fly all his senior players to Qatar, leaving a youth team to get beaten 5-0 by Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, but Klopp said the result and the celebrations afterwards showed how important it was.

“In moments like this, and from a few moments in the past, I struggle to find the right words not in my native language,” he said.

“I struggle to find the words to express my respect for the boys, it was incredible. We did so many good things.

“I saw so many sensationally good performances and I am really happy.

“I think we deserved the win tonight. We were the better side. In the deciding moments we had a really good goalie and in the other moments we were the dominant team so I am really happy.

“It was a very intense game for different reasons; it was not our best game we have ever played but it was enough to win.

“This was a wonderful night for the club. I said before I didn’t not know how it would feel.

“Now I know it feels outstanding, absolutely sensational. I am so proud of the boys.”

Klopp said the only “shadow” cloud on the night was an ankle injury to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“Ox got injured in one situation and we play in five days again and that is a tough deal,” he added.

“When he landed, he got a kick and rolled over on it. He feels OK, of course it’s far from being perfect, but we have to see if it’s a stretched ligament or partly ruptured or ruptured. A big shadow on tonight.”

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus was proud of his players.

“Liverpool are enjoying their best time in their decade. They played a tremendous match and Flamengo were excellent also,” he said

“We were a match for Liverpool. I’m fully pleased with what Flamengo have done.

“Brazilian clubs in future will be contenders to European clubs and we have exhibited that today.”