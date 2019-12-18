The Reds are aiming to become the Club World Cup champions for the first time, they take on Monterrey in the semi-final. We’re live to bring you the latest.





Kickoff at Khalifa International Stadium is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Roberto Tobar (CHI).

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments below.

Teams

Monterrey: Barovero; Medina, Montes, Sanchez, Vangioni; Rodriguez, Ortiz; Pabon, Pizarro, Gallardo, Funes Mori

Subs: Cardenas, Resendez, Urretaviscaya, Zaldivar, Basanta, Layun, A Gonzalez, Gutierrez, J Gonzalez, Meza, Mejia

Liverpool: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Henderson, Robertson; Lallana, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Salah, Origi

Subs: Adrian, Lonergan, Firmino, Mane, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Williams

Support what we do, get an advert-free experience and enter exclusive competitions with This Is Anfield Premium.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Blog loads above; adblockers may need to be turned off. App users click here.