Liverpool FC have confirmed the signing of attacker Takumi Minamino, who becomes the first Japanese player in the club’s history.





Minamino, 24, arrives from Austrian side RB Salzburg, with Liverpool having activated a £7.25 million release clause to acquire the versatile playmaker.

Capable of filling multiple attacking roles, Minamino appears to tick every possible box for a new Liverpool player – and fans are already familiar with him after he impressed in both outings against the Reds in the Champions League.

For many supporters, the signing is a no-brainer, with Minamino’s versatility and extremely low price tag making it a deal which has been well received since news broke in early December.

The good news also is that he is eligible to play in this year’s Champions League, after a rule change by UEFA means players are no longer ineligible after making January moves.

This deal represents yet more smart business from Liverpool and FSG under the direction of Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards, with the player signing on to 2024.

After putting pen to paper on his long-term deal at Anfield, Minamino said: “It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true.

“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

“But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it.”

The 24-year-old will wear the No. 18 shirt for the Reds, a number last worn by Alberto Moreno prior to his departure over the summer.

He will officially arrive on January 1, with a possible debut in the FA Cup against Everton on January 5.