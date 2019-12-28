Liverpool FC Women announce signing of Rachel Furness

Liverpool FC Women have announced the signing of Rachel Furness, with the midfielder joining the club from Reading.





Vicky Jepson has landed her first signing in the winter transfer window, with the experienced Furness added to the ranks from Reading for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old will now link up with the Reds after three years with the Royals, where she spent the first half of the 2019/20 season with Tottenham Hotspur Women – in what is their maiden Women’s Super League campaign.

Furness, who will don the No. 27 shirt for Liverpool Women, made 11 appearances for Spurs and will now bolster the Reds’ midfield ranks and look to help secure the club’s WSL safety for next season.

Jepson’s side currently sit second from bottom in the table having picked up just three points from their opening 10 games, with last-placed Bristol City, also on three points, possessing a game in hand.

With 60 international caps to her name for Northen Ireland, with a return of 17 goals, in addition to vast experience in the topflight, Furness will be an invaluable addition for Jepson and Co.

And the Liverpool Women’s boss was delighted to be able to boost her young lineup with the experienced addition of the 31-year-old.

“This is a player who we’ve been keen on for quite a while and I’m delighted to welcome her to the club,” Jepson said.

“The second half of this season is going to be a very important one for us and her experience and leadership qualities in the middle of the park will be valuable assets.”

Furness initially began her career with Sunderland, before plying her trade with Newcastle and in Iceland with Grindavik.

And now the midfielder is looking forward to linking up with her new teammates and hitting the ground running to ensure the Reds have the best possible chance to remain in the topflight.

“I’m really excited to have signed for Liverpool, it’s such a massive club and I can’t wait to get going,” Furness said upon putting pen paper to paper on her new deal.

“There’s such a talented squad here, the league position at the moment isn’t what they’d like but I can see the talent in the squad and I’m hoping to add to that and help the Reds move up the table.

“I can’t wait to get started, I just want to hit the ground running and bounce into that first game on the 5th of January.”

Liverpool FC Women will be back in WSL action on January 5, where they will make the trip to face off against Brighton who sit just three points ahead of the Reds.