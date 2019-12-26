Liverpool travel to Leicester on Boxing Day for the 100th league meeting between the teams; here are the best stats and facts ahead of kick-off.





Recent meetings

Liverpool have lost two of the last 15 league meetings, winning 10 with three draws. They are undefeated in the last five.

In the Premier League era the Reds have won six games at Leicester, with three draws and four defeats.

A victory in this game will see the Reds win at Leicester in three successive league visits for the first time ever.

There have been only three goalless draws in 99 league clashes between the teams, with two coming at Leicester – in 1998 and 2004.

The Reds have kept one clean sheet in the last 10 league visits to Leicester.

Goal trail

Robbie Fowler, with five goals in nine games, has scored more goals for the club against the Foxes than anyone else in the Premier League era.

Sadio Mane has scored in the last three successive league outings against Leicester. If he finds the net today he will equal Billy Liddell who scored in four consecutive encounters with the Foxes (1955-57).

Mane has four goals from six appearances against City, while Robert Firmino and Mo Salah both have three from nine and five appearances respectively.

Should he score, the Senegal forward will become the 14th player in Reds history to complete the set of scoring on all seven days of the week. Divock Origi, back in August, was the 13th.

Roberto Firmino’s goals in the World Club Cup saw him find the net in back-to-back Liverpool games for the first time since January. He last scored in three successive Reds matches in September 2018.

That’s why we’re top

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 34 league games with 29 wins and five draws. The loss at Manchester City last New Year is the Reds’ only top-flight loss in the last 56 matches.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently unbeaten in 16 away league games. Avoid defeat in this match and they will set a new club record of 17 without a loss on the road in the league.

Reds bosses past and present

The Reds are two goals shy of recording 350 in all league games under Jurgen Klopp, while the next will be the 150th in top-flight away games during his tenure. They need three to record 500 in all games under him.

Brendan Rodgers had 40 months in charge at Anfield from June 2012 winning 85 of his 166 matches in all competitions.

He won 63 of his 122 Liverpool fixtures in the Premier League.

He has overseen 28 league games as Leicester boss, winning 17, with five draws and six defeats.

Key moments

Leicester have conceded only five at home during this campaign – the lowest in the division. No visiting team have scored more than once at Leicester.

The Foxes are yet to concede a second-half goal at home this season.

From the 60th minute Leicester have scored 20 goals in Premier League games this season, while conceding just three.

Foxes on fire

Jamie Vardy is one of seven players to have scored seven times against the Reds in the Premier League. Only two men have scored more: Andy Cole (11) and Thierry Henry (eight).

Vardy has scored 26 goals in 28 league appearances under Brendan Rodgers. He has a career record of seven goals in his 10 appearances against Liverpool.

James Maddison’s goal at Anfield in the meeting last October was Leicester’s only shot on target in the game.

Danny Ward made three appearances in total for Liverpool before joining the Foxes in the summer of 2018.

Leicester are one of only two teams yet to lose at home in the top flight this season; Liverpool the other. Of the nine games at the King Power only Wolves, on the opening day, and Norwich, 12 days ago, have avoided defeat.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Mane 13, Salah 13, Firmino 6, Origi 5, Oxlade-Chamberlain 5, Keita 3, Milner 3, Van Dijk 3, Wijnaldum 3, Matip 2, Robertson 2, Alexander-Arnold 1, Fabinho 1, Henderson 1, Hoever 1, Lallana 1, Lovren 1, Shaqiri 1, own goals 3.

Leicester: Vardy 17, Maddison 8, Tielemans 5, Iheanacho 4, Perez 4, Evans 2, Ndidi 2, Ricardo Pereira 2, Barnes 1, Chilwell 1, Gray 1, Justin 1, Soyuncu 1, own goals 2.

*Stats courtesy of Liverpool FC statistician Ged Rea.