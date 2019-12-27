Liverpool remain 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League after Man City were beaten 3-2 at Wolves after being two goals up.





The Reds put themselves in an incredibly strong position with a 4-0 win over Leicester on Boxing Day, further widening the gap between first and second.

That 13-point gap could have been shortened, though, had Man City won their own festive fixture against Wolves on Friday night—but failed to take the points despite being two goals up in the second half.

An early set-back for Pep Guardiola’s team saw goalkeeper Ederson sent-off inside 12 minutes, and that proved a pivotal moment in the outcome.

Raheem Sterling had the chance to score from the penalty spot after VAR encouraged a change in the ref’s initial decision, but Rui Patricio saved—only for a re-take to be ordered.

Patricio once more saved from Sterling—but this time the ex-Red put in the rebound.

Despite plenty of Wolves possession and pressure for the rest of the first half, Sterling doubled City’s lead soon after the break and it looked as though City would be leapfrogging Leicester into second—but an Adama Traore-inspired comeback turned everything around.

Adama netted the first himself, driving forward through the centre before unleashing a low rocket which flew in off the post, before providing the assist for an equaliser with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Benjamin Mendy gave the ball away in a terrible area, trying to outmuscle Traore of all people, and his low cross was turned in by Raul Jimenez.

And it got worse for City—better for Liverpool—in stoppage time, as Irish wingback Matt Doherty slalomed his way through the defence and beat Claudio Bravo with a low finish.

The Reds thus remain 13 clear of Leicester and 14 clear of Man City—with a game in hand on both.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men now face Wolves at Anfield on Sunday, while City will face an in-form Sheffield United without the suspended Ederson.