“The kids did themselves proud” – Fans praise Liverpool’s youngsters after defeat at Villa

17 December 2019

Liverpool fell to a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in the League Cup, but fans were more than impressed with the display of the club’s youngsters.


Aston Villa 5-0 Liverpool

League Cup Quarter-Final, Villa Park
December 17, 2019

Goals: Hourihane 14′, Boyes OG 17′, Kodjia 37′, 45′, Wesley 90+2′

Neil Critchley oversaw a young Liverpool lineup with an average age of just over 19-years-old, with eight making their debut, in the League Cup quarter-final at Villa Park.

The Reds made a bright start to proceedings and asked all the early questions, but it was Aston Villa who dominated the scoresheet as their experience and clinical edge in front of goal proved decisive.

Liverpool were punished for their errors but they created a number of openings of their own throughout, with their inventive and confident play a key highlight.

While the Reds were unable to peg one back, the outing will no doubt prove to be an invaluable learning experience for all involved.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the outing on Facebook, Twitter and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

There was plenty of pride for the youngsters after their confident display…

 

Elliott caught the eye after another standout performance on the big stage…

“Hoever and Elliot look great. Harvey, in particular, looks like he is going to be world-class.”

Mascot88 on the forums.

Elliott already better than half the Villa team.”

Dhoff3 on the forums.

 

The travelling Kop similarly was lauded as their support was constant and unwavering…

“Query….are there any villa fans there…cause we can’t hear them…only the travelling Kop…”

Wilkored08 on the forums.

 

The situation Liverpool found themselves in was questioned, but there was a lot of positivity from fans after the final whistle…

More from This Is Anfield



Fan Comments