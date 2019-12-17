Liverpool fell to a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in the League Cup, but fans were more than impressed with the display of the club’s youngsters.





Aston Villa 5-0 Liverpool

League Cup Quarter-Final, Villa Park

December 17, 2019

Goals: Hourihane 14′, Boyes OG 17′, Kodjia 37′, 45′, Wesley 90+2′

Neil Critchley oversaw a young Liverpool lineup with an average age of just over 19-years-old, with eight making their debut, in the League Cup quarter-final at Villa Park.

The Reds made a bright start to proceedings and asked all the early questions, but it was Aston Villa who dominated the scoresheet as their experience and clinical edge in front of goal proved decisive.

Liverpool were punished for their errors but they created a number of openings of their own throughout, with their inventive and confident play a key highlight.

While the Reds were unable to peg one back, the outing will no doubt prove to be an invaluable learning experience for all involved.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the outing on Facebook, Twitter and This Is Anfield’s forums.

There was plenty of pride for the youngsters after their confident display…

Erm, these lads are boss! As is the support. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) December 17, 2019

The kids have done the shirt proud. Unlucky with the goals. — Wajid (@W47id) December 17, 2019

Absolutely love the fact we get to see these youngsters play on a big stage. Despite us losing, anyone who argues should be question what other clubs are doing to give their young footballers exposure to first team/top level football. Proud of this approach, proud of our club. — Couch Nish (@CouchNish) December 17, 2019

We have nothing to say but to praise and be proud of this young and talented Liverpool side #YNWA #Liverpool #AVLLIV — Montreal YNWA (@MontrealYNWA) December 17, 2019

Proud of the kids for stepping up and giving it a go just imagine being 16/17 playing for Liverpool what a Dream not there fault just a learning curve for the kids ?? #ynwa — Meady (@meady19) December 17, 2019

Elliott caught the eye after another standout performance on the big stage…

Harvey Elliott just has 'it'. Special talent. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 17, 2019

Clearly so talented, but I think Klopp will be most pleased with Elliott’s work rate and attitude. Has run a lot and keeps showing for the ball, despite being on the end of a shellacking. Suspect only terrible luck will stop him becoming a star. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) December 17, 2019

16-year-old Harvey Elliott playing without fear, instead instilling it into a former Premier League full-back in Neil Taylor. Beaten him time and time again and supplied chances aplenty. Utterly fantastic. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 17, 2019

Feed Elliott. With footballs. — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) December 17, 2019

“Hoever and Elliot look great. Harvey, in particular, looks like he is going to be world-class.” – Mascot88 on the forums.

Elliott already better than half the Villa team.” – Dhoff3 on the forums.

Elliot is the one isn't he. On a different level to the others. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) December 17, 2019

The travelling Kop similarly was lauded as their support was constant and unwavering…

Traveling Kopites still louder than ever despite the score. — LFCZA ?? ???? (@LFCZA) December 17, 2019

?5000 travelling Kopites getting behind the kids….you love to see it? #LFC #AVILIV — Weller (@dweller82) December 17, 2019

“Query….are there any villa fans there…cause we can’t hear them…only the travelling Kop…” – Wilkored08 on the forums.

No one, and I mean absolutely no one should criticise these young Reds tonight.

They've given their all for Liverpool Football Club in this game.

Shout out to the travelling Reds too for their magnificent support for the team and for attending in numbers!#LFC #YNWA — Wirral Kloppite ?? (@paulgtrainer) December 17, 2019

Probably more Liverpool fans than Villa fans in the stadium now. Certainly sounds like it. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) December 17, 2019

Big fan of our end singing Show Them The Way To Go Home there hahaha — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) December 17, 2019

The situation Liverpool found themselves in was questioned, but there was a lot of positivity from fans after the final whistle…

Villa have clearly opted to ease off in the second half but the #LFC youngsters have acquitted themselves well. They might not all have careers at Anfield – history suggests very few will – but this is a night they’ll always look back on with pride no matter what they achieve ? — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) December 17, 2019

James Norris is 16, comes off the bench for a League Cup Quarter-Final tie. A brilliant moment for him, but it also shows what a joke this competition is… #AVLIV — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) December 17, 2019

#LFC have played a lot worse with a far more experienced teams. A night where the scoreline will tell one story but the performance will tell another. The kids did themselves proud tonight. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 17, 2019

Kids done themselves proud there. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 17, 2019

Up the young Reds. Thrown in at the deep end – playing with authority, flair, confidence. Ran into the ground by Villa players several years senior, trying to prove a point. Hoever riddled with cramp summed up the efforts. A valiant attempt in trying circumstances. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) December 17, 2019

Well played, lads. Up the Reds. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 17, 2019

The young lads did themselves proud tonight,A great experience for them ?The score flattered Villa somewhat!The travelling support was absolutely fantastic ? ynwa — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) December 17, 2019

Felt like a huge risk from #LFC to throw so many youngsters into senior football with no support tonight. Thankfully, they can take that tighter second half and a relatively respectable scoreline away and so it shouldn't harm anyone too much. Great effort from the kids. — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) December 17, 2019

So proud of our kids. Definitely deserved a goal or two for their efforts against a Premier League side. They've done themselves and the club a great service tonight. Some in particular have a great future ahead. Well done also to the traveling Kop, loud & brilliant. #LFC #YNWA — LFCZA ?? ???? (@LFCZA) December 17, 2019

Great experience for the youngsters but should never have been put in that position. Effectively a third team playing in a EFL Cup quarter-final is ridiculous. Should never have come to that. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 17, 2019

All of these lads will have learnt a huge ammount and can be proud. Average age 19 away from home vs a Premier League team with an average age of 28. I think Elliott, Chirivella, Hoever perhaps standouts but plenty others did well against such difficult opposition. — Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) December 17, 2019