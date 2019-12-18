“The Reds just keep finding a way” – Fans react as Liverpool reach Club World Cup final

18 December 2019

Liverpool secured their place in the Club World Cup final with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Monterrey, leaving fans both relieved and delighted.


Monterrey 1-2 Liverpool

Club World Cup Semi-Final, Khalifa International Stadium
December 18, 2019

Goals: Funes Mori 14’; Keita 12’, Firmino 90+1′

Jurgen Klopp’s senior figures were back in action as they looked to move a step closer to lifting another piece of silverware in 2019, with Monterrey standing in their way of a place in the Club World Cup final.

And the Reds capitalised on their early dominance after Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita combined with devastating effect, only for Rogelio Funes Mori to equalise moments later after Liverpool failed to clear effectively from a set-piece.

The second-half paved the way for a plethora of chances for either side and as extra-time looked increasingly likely, Roberto Firmino came up trumps with a close-range finish to set up a meeting with Flamengo in the final.

Here’s how supporters reacted the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

Liverpool’s final squad came as a surprise & the lack of balance was a major talking point at the break…

 

And while the Reds were sluggish throughout, Firmino & Trent saved the day as extra-time loomed large…

“Phew! Feels good to score at the very death of the game. A kick in the teeth to these, and I don’t mind that.”

Magnus on the forums.

 

Meanwhile, Alisson, Keita & Salah were all lauded for their standout performances…

 

While it was anything but straightforward, fans praised Liverpool’s ability to grind out another win where a final now awaits…

“Mentality monsters!”

AussieLad on the forums.

“Sod the performance when we keep winning game after game all season. We have an indestructible winning mentality.”

Kieran David on Facebook.

More from This Is Anfield



Fan Comments