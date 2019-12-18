Liverpool secured their place in the Club World Cup final with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Monterrey, leaving fans both relieved and delighted.





Monterrey 1-2 Liverpool

Club World Cup Semi-Final, Khalifa International Stadium

December 18, 2019

Goals: Funes Mori 14’; Keita 12’, Firmino 90+1′

Jurgen Klopp’s senior figures were back in action as they looked to move a step closer to lifting another piece of silverware in 2019, with Monterrey standing in their way of a place in the Club World Cup final.

And the Reds capitalised on their early dominance after Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita combined with devastating effect, only for Rogelio Funes Mori to equalise moments later after Liverpool failed to clear effectively from a set-piece.

The second-half paved the way for a plethora of chances for either side and as extra-time looked increasingly likely, Roberto Firmino came up trumps with a close-range finish to set up a meeting with Flamengo in the final.

Here’s how supporters reacted the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

Liverpool’s final squad came as a surprise & the lack of balance was a major talking point at the break…

Milner and Henderson as part of a back 4 is a once in a lifetime spectacle. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) December 18, 2019

If Liverpool come through this, depending on how sick he, Virgil missing out could be a good thing. He never misses games and it's not that it shows, but he reeds a rest. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) December 18, 2019

Andy Lonergan the go-to centre back option on the bench there. — Ben Twelves (@bm12s) December 18, 2019

That looked like Rodgers-era set piece defending and there were at least two moments in the buildup we could have put them offside if we'd been sharper. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) December 18, 2019

Shaqiri not the same player when he's on the left. Not contributing enough at the moment. Missing Mané's defensive contribution that side as much as his attacking. — Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) December 18, 2019

So it turns out playing a CM at CB and an AM at DM makes you vulnerable. Neat. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) December 18, 2019

Before kick off I expected LFC to line up with Shaqiri on the right, Origi on the left and Salah central. Think that would work better here. It may take bringing on Trent and Mane to win the game second half. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) December 18, 2019

And while the Reds were sluggish throughout, Firmino & Trent saved the day as extra-time loomed large…

Liverpool goals by subs this season:

Matip vs Man City (Community Shield)

Lallana vs Man United

FIRMINO VS MONTERREY!!! — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 18, 2019

That pass by Trent Alexander Arnold was outrageous. A genuinely world class talent Delighted for Bobby. Needed one to break for him! #MONLIV #wcc2019 — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) December 18, 2019

Thank fuck for that. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) December 18, 2019

“Phew! Feels good to score at the very death of the game. A kick in the teeth to these, and I don’t mind that.” – Magnus on the forums.

Nah, that's unreal by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Most players in that position just look to get the ball into the box, he's literally picked out a pass. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) December 18, 2019

Si señor ?? — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 18, 2019

Lovely run and finish by Bobby

Awesome from Salah But TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) December 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Alisson, Keita & Salah were all lauded for their standout performances…

The Salah/Keita partnership strikes again! — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 18, 2019

Salah has a little look over to make sure Naby's gonna start the run then doesn't look again until playing the inch perfect pass. all the woofs. — nate (@natefc) December 18, 2019

The Mo-Naby telepathy is a thing. #LFC — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) December 18, 2019

your dad still thinks Liverpool overpaid for Alisson — nate (@natefc) December 18, 2019

Boss having the best goalie in the world, tbh… — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) December 18, 2019

Naby Keita has been incredible for Liverpool so far. Many chances, very lively, clear show of why Klopp brought him. If he can stay fit looks like he can become a regular starter soon. — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 18, 2019

Naby’s feet are just different class! — Karl (@KarlThyer) December 18, 2019

While it was anything but straightforward, fans praised Liverpool’s ability to grind out another win where a final now awaits…

Bobby doing Bobby things. The vision of Trent was superb, to see and weight a pass like that. A decent shift from Liverpool, Keita is getting very exciting. Another final. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) December 18, 2019

one game away from being able to say "world champions" and really wind people up. — Grace Robertson??????? (@GraceOnFootball) December 18, 2019

#lfc's victory over Monterrey means this will be the 16th consecutive occasion – and since the instigation of the competition – that the Club World Cup will be won by a team from either UEFA or CONMEBOL. — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) December 18, 2019

“Mentality monsters!” – AussieLad on the forums.

“Sod the performance when we keep winning game after game all season. We have an indestructible winning mentality.” – Kieran David on Facebook.

Liverpool winning in stoppage time again pic.twitter.com/6hN5W8WimZ — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) December 18, 2019

Tough on Monterey there. Look a good side who made it really difficult for us. But Reds just keep finding a way. Trent's vision at the end is world class and Bobby's finish, sublime — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) December 18, 2019

Boy did we make hard work of that! I thought we were horribly sluggish and had Alisson to thank for keeping us in it. Lovely finish from Bobby at the death. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) December 18, 2019