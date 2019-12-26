“This is the best I’ve seen us play in my life” – Liverpool fans react to emphatic win at Leicester

26 December 2019

Liverpool turned on the style and hit Leicester for four, and fans were overjoyed with the win and the emphatic performance.


Leicester 0-4 Liverpool

Premier League, King Power
December 26, 2019

Goals: Firmino 32’, 74′, Milner pen 72′, Alexander-Arnold 78′

The world champions turned their attention back to their league campaign with a visit to Leicester, where

A flurry of chances came the way of the Reds from the first whistle, but Liverpool had to wait until just after the half-hour mark to take a deserved lead after Roberto Firmino headed home from close range.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were far and away the dominant side and it was not until James Milner‘s penalty conversion, with his first kick of the game, which ensured it was reflected where it mattered most.

And it saw the dam wall break as Firmino added his second and Trent Alexander-Arnold joined the party late in the piece to see the Reds cap off their 17th league win in emphatic fashion.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

The opening goal was widely lauded as Bobby & Trent combined to devastating effect…

“Really good goal. Patience. Patience. Patience. BANG!”

Mascot88 on the forums.

 

But the overwhelming consensus was that the Reds utterly dominated but failed to see it reflected on the scoreboard at the break…

“Scoreline doesn’t do us justice. Leicester should have been dead and buried.”  

indianscouser on the forums.

 

But that soon changed as Liverpool flexed their muscles & punished the Foxes in mesmerising style across the pitch…

“Wijnaldum has been like a Rolls Royce tonight.”

wibseyred on the forums.

 

And Trent’s unbelievable performance rightly saw widespread adulation come his way…

 

Overall, a complete performance was lauded as fans were left in awe of their table-topping world champion Reds…

“Best performance of the season, bar none. Vardy didn’t get a sniff, clean sheet, smashed it, Bobby with goals. And it goes on and on. What more can you ask for today?

Out of 10? A massive 11 from me. Superb Reds.” – Gabriel Nedu on Facebook.

