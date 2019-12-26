Liverpool turned on the style and hit Leicester for four, and fans were overjoyed with the win and the emphatic performance.





Leicester 0-4 Liverpool

Premier League, King Power

December 26, 2019

Goals: Firmino 32’, 74′, Milner pen 72′, Alexander-Arnold 78′

The world champions turned their attention back to their league campaign with a visit to Leicester, where

A flurry of chances came the way of the Reds from the first whistle, but Liverpool had to wait until just after the half-hour mark to take a deserved lead after Roberto Firmino headed home from close range.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side were far and away the dominant side and it was not until James Milner‘s penalty conversion, with his first kick of the game, which ensured it was reflected where it mattered most.

And it saw the dam wall break as Firmino added his second and Trent Alexander-Arnold joined the party late in the piece to see the Reds cap off their 17th league win in emphatic fashion.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

The opening goal was widely lauded as Bobby & Trent combined to devastating effect…

Trent Alexander-Arnold with as many assists since the start of last season as Marc Overmars recorded in his entire PL career — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 26, 2019

Second Trent got on the ball, you knew it was going to be a goal-scoring chance. Key playmaker in our side at 21. — Tom McMahon (@tomjpmac) December 26, 2019

Liverpool open the scoring a totally dominant display so far. Only question is how is it only 1 nil — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) December 26, 2019

Trent. Bobby. Textbook. Firmino has now scored for three games in a row, for the first time since September 2018 (Leicester, Tottenham, PSG). — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 26, 2019

“Really good goal. Patience. Patience. Patience. BANG!” – Mascot88 on the forums.

What a cross from Alexander-Arnold. Glorious delivery. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 26, 2019

But the overwhelming consensus was that the Reds utterly dominated but failed to see it reflected on the scoreboard at the break…

That might just be Liverpool's best first-half display of the season. Assured, aggressive, totally in control. But bloody hell, have they missed some chances. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) December 26, 2019

Liverpool are making a very, very good Leicester City side look completely ordinary. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 26, 2019

The relentless nature of Liverpool makes every game feel like you have switched on after an opposition red card. So much movement, so many options with the ball, so much outnumbering out of opponents with and without the ball. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 26, 2019

“Scoreline doesn’t do us justice. Leicester should have been dead and buried.” – indianscouser on the forums.

Like a passing training drill. Another goal would be nice, tho. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) December 26, 2019

Liverpool, Liverpool are good. Now, again, still. But Liverpool also should have scored more and Leicester are also not bad and I would like more Liverpool goals. Otherwise *chef kiss* as per usual — nate (@natefc) December 26, 2019

Played v well, except for finishing. Wasteful by Mané in particular & Salah. Should be 3 or 4 up in 1st half, reminds me of our last game vs Leicester where we were wasteful then Madisson scored from Leicester's only shot on target in the game. Get your shooting boots on lads. — Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) December 26, 2019

One of the most impressive, controlled performances I've seen from us. Dominant all over the pitch. Only negative is we should be further ahead #LFC #LEILIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) December 26, 2019

But that soon changed as Liverpool flexed their muscles & punished the Foxes in mesmerising style across the pitch…

This is the best I’ve seen us play in my life. — Paul Senior (@PaulSenior1) December 26, 2019

This team, honestly. Something else. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) December 26, 2019

Henderson has absorbed Fabinho's qualities and added them to his own ffs the guy is insane. — Devesh ?? (@Metropoolitano) December 26, 2019

#Keita is like a hot knife through butter — LFCZA ?? ???? (@LFCZA) December 26, 2019

“Wijnaldum has been like a Rolls Royce tonight.” – wibseyred on the forums.

Joe Gomez is back to where he was pre-Burnley. Naby Keita getting close to what we hoped he would be. And if you don't think Henderson is an outstanding footballer you need to give your head a serious wobble. — Matthew Sproston (@spros1) December 26, 2019

Death. Taxes. Milner slotting a pen. — Stanley House 6?? (@StanleyHouseLFC) December 26, 2019

Hard to pick a man of the match becuase they have all been so fucking good. Its probably Trent but Gomez, Keita, Henderson and Wijnaldum all great — Amon Robinson (@amonrobinson) December 26, 2019

And Trent’s unbelievable performance rightly saw widespread adulation come his way…

So many big performances but Trent Alexander-Arnold has been sensational tonight. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 26, 2019

Best right back in the world and he's a 21-year-old. — D E E P D A S T A R D L Y (@srijandeep) December 26, 2019

Trent is already that good that he’s surpassed a ‘coming of age’ performance – but this is something else. Finest academy product since Gerrard. #LFC — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) December 26, 2019

That was honestly the best individual performance I can remember seeing in years. This is not an exaggeration or bias — Trent Alexander-Arnold will go down as the best full-back in Premier League history. Generational talent is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/SJmsGO82oZ — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) December 26, 2019

This performance from Trent has been one for the ages. Incredible. What a talent. — The Liverpool Way ??? (@theliverpoolway) December 26, 2019

Damn. Messi is just the Argentinian Trent. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) December 26, 2019

Difficult to single out individuals after that, but Trent was ludicrously, outrageously good there. Got to be right in the mix for PFA Player of the Year at this rate. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 26, 2019

Overall, a complete performance was lauded as fans were left in awe of their table-topping world champion Reds…

This Liverpool team are a joke, aren’t they? Entire squad was playing two games on the other side of the world last week. Returned and blasted away the league’s in-form side in their own back yard. Trent’s finest ever performance, but it still looks effortless to him. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) December 26, 2019

20 points clear of 4th. An absolute madness. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) December 26, 2019

Don't tell anyone, but I think Liverpool might be good at football. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) December 26, 2019

Liverpool simply outstanding. They played 120 mins on Saturday, travelled 3000 miles home and just walloped their nearest rivals. Incredible stuff. Trent is simply world class. — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) December 26, 2019

That was the performance of a side who know they’re the best in the world. Most complete display of the season, no doubt. One of the best ever under Klopp. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 26, 2019

That was the most dominant Liverpool performance I’ve seen in a long time and I include the time we smashed those Catalan pricks 4-0 to get to the Champions League Final. Which we won. Just a sensational team. — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) December 26, 2019

“Best performance of the season, bar none. Vardy didn’t get a sniff, clean sheet, smashed it, Bobby with goals. And it goes on and on. What more can you ask for today? Out of 10? A massive 11 from me. Superb Reds.” – Gabriel Nedu on Facebook.

@LFC have now set a new club record of 17 away league games without defeat. — Ged Rea (@ged0407) December 26, 2019

The manner in which Liverpool's brilliance has become normalised is madness. They have won 26 of their last 27 league matches. If that happened on a computer game you'd laugh at how unrealistic it was. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 26, 2019

We just keep going. A Boxing Day clean sheet victory for @LFC. 52 points in 18 matches, and 13 points clear at the top of the table. Up the Reds! #leiliv pic.twitter.com/XORJuiaMgM — Linda Pizzuti Henry (@Linda_Pizzuti) December 26, 2019