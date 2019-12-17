A young Liverpool side travel to Aston Villa in the quarter-final of the League Cup tonight (7.45pm GMT). Here’s how to watch live on TV around the world.





The Reds find themselves in a peculiar position tonight, with a first team fixture to be contested by a plethora of academy players with under-23s manager Neil Critchley at the helm.

Jurgen Klopp and his senior faces are currently preparing for their Club World Cup exploits in Qatar, meaning a number of young Reds will be handed their Liverpool debut at Villa Park.

A level of experience is to be added through Pedro Chirivella and Herbie Kane, while the likes of Harvey Elliott, Ki-Jana Hoever and Caoimhin Kelleher are set to feature.

The occasion is one which will prove to be an invaluable learning experience, regardless of the final result, as the club’s youngsters go toe to toe with Aston Villa.

A 2-0 win over MK Dons and a dramatic penalty shootout win over Arsenal paved the way for this quarter-final fixture, and can the Reds’ youngsters cause an upset and make it to the semi-final?

The match gets underway at 7.45pm (GMT)—or 2.45pm in New York, 11.45am in Los Angeles, 6.45am (Thursday) in Sydney, 11.45pm in Dubai and 10.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Aston Villa vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ League Cup quarter-final clash on the following channels worldwide:

