Jurgen Klopp watched his team dismantle second-placed Leicester City in the Premier League – then claimed Liverpool have played even better this season.

The Reds extended their lead at the top to 13 points with a game in hand, after winning 4-0 at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

Roberto Firmino scored either side of a James Milner penalty, with Trent Alexander-Arnold adding the fourth in a one-sided rout.

Klopp was naturally delighted with the display and the points, but wouldn’t get carried away when reporters asked in his post-game press conference whether it was the performance of the season—in fact suggesting there had been others as good or better.

“Yes, I would say so [that we’ve played better],” he said.

“We played an exceptional game against Manchester City, we played a super game against Arsenal and we’ve had a few good games this season. I am not sure if it was better, it was just different.”

Klopp also pointed out that as good as Liverpool were on the night, anything less would have resulted in defeat, given Leicester’s own strengths—though there’s an element of the manager keeping people grounded in that statement, too.

“For tonight it was exactly the performance we needed. I think a little bit less good and we would have had problems. We had no real problems in the game because the boys were really 100 per cent in the game and that helped us a lot.

“How good they are, everybody knows, how dangerous they can be, everybody knows, and my boys just played a very good football game. Really, really completely focused, in most moments really good organised, if not then closing the gaps we created by not being in the perfect spot with our legs.

“Of course it was a really good football game, but we had to be good otherwise we would have lost here.”

The Reds now have two successive games at Anfield, facing Wolves and Sheffield United at home in the league before an FA Cup third-round derby against Everton.