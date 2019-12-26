Liverpool head to King Power this Boxing Day to take on Leicester (8pm kickoff GMT). Here’s how to watch live online and on TV worldwide.





The Reds are back from Qatar and back in Premier League action, with one of their most important games of the campaign so far.

Leicester have enjoyed an exceptional start to the season under Brendan Rodgers, sitting second in the table after 18 games, joining Man City as closest challengers to Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

But having lost 3-1 to City last time out, the Foxes are 10 points behind Liverpool as they head into the clash—with the league leaders having played a game fewer.

If the Reds can take another three points on Filbert Way, it would only reinforce their grip on the title nearing the halfway point.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live commentary and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT)—or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Friday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Leicester vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Leicester vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN in the US, which are available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Leicester vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ Boxing Day clash on the following channels worldwide:

You can follow all the action tonight and throughout 2019/20 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.