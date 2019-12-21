Liverpool face Flamengo in the final of the Club World Cup tonight, getting underway at 5.30pm (GMT). Here’s how to watch live around the world.





The Reds are one game away from being named world champions, with the Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo standing in their way.

Having come up against a stubborn Monterrey outfit in midweek, the magnitude of this challenge will be clear to Jurgen Klopp and his players, but they are eager to add another trophy to their collection.

Victory in Doha would make it two out of three already this season, building on the UEFA Super Cup triumph back in August, and would serve as the perfect primer for a successful return to Premier League action on Boxing Day.

Can Liverpool right their wrongs of 1981, 1984 and 2005 and lift the Club World Cup?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (GMT)—or 8.30pm in Doha, 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 4.30am (Saturday) in Sydney, 9.30pm in Dubai and 8.30pm in Nairobi.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (GMT)—or 8.30pm in Doha, 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 4.30am (Saturday) in Sydney, 9.30pm in Dubai and 8.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Flamengo is being shown live on BBC Two in the UK, and is available to live stream on the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Flamengo is being shown live on FOX Sports 2 in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Flamengo and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Club World Cup final on the following channels worldwide:

RTSH Sport, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports HD 11, TNT Sports, Optus Sport, ORF TV Live, ORF Sport Plus, DAZN, Canvas, FOX Play Norte, HRT 2, SporTV, Astro Go, BNT 3, TSN4, TSN GO, CDF HD, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, RIK 2, CT Sport, C More Suomi, C More Sport 1, M4 Sports, Eurovision Sports, TDM Desporto, Astro SuperSport 2, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, VG+, TVP Sport, TVP Sport Live Streaming, RTP Play, RTP 1, TVR HD, TVR 1, Match TV Game

