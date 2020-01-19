Liverpool sent out yet another message to their league counterparts with a 2-0 win over Man United, and fans were in a mood to celebrate the implications.





Liverpool 2-0 Man United

Premier League, Anfield

January 19, 2020

Goals: Van Dijk 15’, Salah 90+3′

The Reds were back at Anfield for another highly-anticipated Premier League clash, with Man United the visitors.

A frenetic opening to proceedings saw possession traded around far too easily, but a dead ball situation from a corner saw Virgil van Dijk rise the highest to notch his fourth goal of the season.

From there on it was all Liverpool; physically superior and spellbinding on the transition into attack. Roberto Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum both found the net but VAR and the offside flag intervened.

A flurry of chances would come the way of Klopp’s men immediately after the break, but the upright and scuffed strikes would prove a source of frustration as United remained within striking distance.

Only for Salah and Alisson to combine with the last kick of the game to seal a 2-0 win, a result which sends the Reds 16 points clear at the top.

Here’s how fans reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

While the scoreline didn’t reflect the Reds’ dominance, Salah’s goal saw fans reminisce & sent into euphoria…

SALAHHHHHHHHH — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) January 19, 2020

Salah has broken his duck against United… well done Alisson… WHAT A FUCKING ASSIST! — GaGs (@GagsTandon) January 19, 2020

Alisson has gone full Pepe Reina — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) January 19, 2020

“Alisson first to Salah to celebrate. Shades of Reina and Ngog! Fucking get in. That’s the title. That’s the reds. That’s 19. BOOM.” – ILLOK on the forums.

“We should really have been 5-0 up at the end of time!” – Maria on the forums.

SALLLAAAHHHHH!!!!!! Alisson with an absolute peach of a ball and what a run + finish from the Egyptian. Incredible scenes!!!! #LIVMUN — Couch Nish (@CouchNish) January 19, 2020

Superb from Alisson. Salah still had a lot to do. Great strength to hold off the defender and then the finish. Get in!!!!!!! — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) January 19, 2020

Alisson now has more assists than Jesse Lingard in this season's Premier League. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) January 19, 2020

Alisson, though. The presence of mind and execution to produce that kind of ball is absolutely incredible. An outstanding shot stopper and creator. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 19, 2020

Confusion had reigned supremer over VAR’s decision to overturn Firmino’s goal…

Yeah, but LiVARpool. Fucking joke. Absolute joke. Even Neville doesn't think it's a foul. — GaGs (@GagsTandon) January 19, 2020

Genuinely don't see how you can overturn the referee's decision there – van Dijk didn't lead with the arm, and they jumped together. Clear and obvious error? Absolutely not. Poor from VAR. Should have let ref take a look on monitor. #LIVMUN — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 19, 2020

Two goals VARed away now for lucky Liverpool. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) January 19, 2020

3 goals in 2 games now ruled out by VAR against Manchester United for LiVARpool. — Green Scouser (@Green_Scouser) January 19, 2020

Football was good when you could challenge goalkeepers. Pathetic. Liverpool all over this. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) January 19, 2020

Amazed VAR officials deemed it "a clear and obvious error" for Van Dijk challenging De Gea. Pawson stood right there and didn't see a foul. Very rare that VAR overrules a referee for something like that. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 19, 2020

But in the end, it was a performance to behold from the Reds & they were duly lauded…

What has Firmino just done to Wan Bissaka?! — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 19, 2020

Gini Wijnaldum is a world class central midfielder — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) January 19, 2020

Gini and hendo have been excellent this afternoon #LIVMUN — lee stratford (@leemus24) January 19, 2020

8 – Virgil van Dijk has scored eight Premier League goals for Liverpool since joining in January 2018, the most of any centre-back. Mountain. #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/58tgIlhiof — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2020

“Fucks sake, they didn’t have to give us a heart attack before scoring the 2nd. So much profligacy, so many missed opportunities but all is well that ends well. 21 wins out of 22, 64 points out of 66, 30 points above the mancs. Life as a football supported doesn’t get any better than this.” – Red Armada on the forums.

I say this every time I watch Liverpool but Georginio Wijnaldum is such an invaluable part of this Liverpool side. Salah, Mane, VVD, Robertson, Trent are heaped praise but Wijnaldum brings so much balance. — billy rodgers (@billyrodgersAFC) January 19, 2020

Virgil the magnificent 87 touches

64-73 passes

12 possesion wins

7-7 aerial duels What a fucking player — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) January 19, 2020

Jordan Henderson absolutely immense yet again today. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 19, 2020

Richly deserved 3 points for Liverpool. Head and shouders above United in terms of quality. United full of effort and energy and had a right go without ever looking like damaging Liverpool — John Bradley (@jbradleymedia) January 19, 2020

Those beautiful words were uttered for all to hear after the final whistle, “we’re going to win the league!!”

Talk to me about this team man! TALK TO ME ABOUT THIS TEAM!! THE GREATEST TEAM THE PREMIER LEAGUE HAS EVER SEEN!!!#COMEONYOUREDS! ? — Karl (@KarlThyer) January 19, 2020

"And now you're gonna believe us, we're gonna win the league" – first time I've heard #LFC fans sing that this season. — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) January 19, 2020

Now they believe it’s happening. 18:20, January 19. The first time all season that the Liverpool fans have sung “we’re gonna win the league.” — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 19, 2020

First “We’re gonna win the league” from The Kop. Turns out it was 16 points needed to do it — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) January 19, 2020

MASSIVE. Showed huge balls in those final minutes – those scenes after Salah's goal were memorable. Surely it's ours now! — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 19, 2020

We shalln't be moved. We shall not, we shall not be moved. We shall not, we shall not be moved just like the team that's going to win the Premier League. #LFC — LFCZA ?? ???? (@LFCZA) January 19, 2020

Beaten. Every. Team. In. The. Premier. League. In. A. Single. Season. #LIVMUN — D E E P D A S T A R D L Y (@srijandeep) January 19, 2020

16 points clear with a game in hand. It's the 19th January. ? #LFC — Carl Clemente (@clemente_carl) January 19, 2020