“And now you’re gonna believe us” – Liverpool fans react to vital win over Man United

19 January 2020

Liverpool sent out yet another message to their league counterparts with a 2-0 win over Man United, and fans were in a mood to celebrate the implications.


Liverpool 2-0 Man United

Premier League, Anfield
January 19, 2020

Goals: Van Dijk 15’, Salah 90+3′

The Reds were back at Anfield for another highly-anticipated Premier League clash, with Man United the visitors.

A frenetic opening to proceedings saw possession traded around far too easily, but a dead ball situation from a corner saw Virgil van Dijk rise the highest to notch his fourth goal of the season.

From there on it was all Liverpool; physically superior and spellbinding on the transition into attack. Roberto Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum both found the net but VAR and the offside flag intervened.

A flurry of chances would come the way of Klopp’s men immediately after the break, but the upright and scuffed strikes would prove a source of frustration as United remained within striking distance.

Only for Salah and Alisson to combine with the last kick of the game to seal a 2-0 win, a result which sends the Reds 16 points clear at the top.

Here’s how fans reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

While the scoreline didn’t reflect the Reds’ dominance, Salah’s goal saw fans reminisce & sent into euphoria…

Alisson first to Salah to celebrate. Shades of Reina and Ngog!

Fucking get in. That’s the title. That’s the reds. That’s 19.

BOOM.” – ILLOK on the forums.

“We should really have been 5-0 up at the end of time!”

Maria on the forums.

 

Confusion had reigned supremer over VAR’s decision to overturn Firmino’s goal…

 

But in the end, it was a performance to behold from the Reds & they were duly lauded…

“Fucks sake, they didn’t have to give us a heart attack before scoring the 2nd. So much profligacy, so many missed opportunities but all is well that ends well.

21 wins out of 22, 64 points out of 66, 30 points above the mancs. Life as a football supported doesn’t get any better than this.” – Red Armada on the forums.

 

Those beautiful words were uttered for all to hear after the final whistle, “we’re going to win the league!!”

More from This Is Anfield



Fan Comments