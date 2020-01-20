Rhian Brewster scored his first Swansea City goal while Kamil Grabara was also in good form as Liverpool’s loanees enjoyed a positive weekend.





Jurgen Klopp’s borrowed Reds had a rewarding spell of match action, with the vast majority of those available featuring.

Fortunes were typically contrasting among the nine loanees who played, and there was some excellent form produced.

That came, most notably, through Brewster, who had a moment to remember with his first goal at senior level.

Lift-off for Brewster…

As home debuts go this was just about perfect for Brewster, who introduced himself to the Swansea faithful in style.

Just 19 minutes into his second start for the club, and his first at the Liberty stadium, the 19-year-old opened his account for the Welsh side to inspire the Swans to a 2-1 comeback against Wigan.

Handed the role of leading the attack, Brewster found the net with a brilliant goal to draw his team level after they had fallen behind three minutes prior.

Displaying all his natural striking instincts, Brewster showed great movement to get in on goal and once there he made no mistake, firing a clinical left-footed finish into the far corner.

The goal was good, but so too was the celebration—with the No. 19 sliding on his knees before the jubilant Swans fans as if to announce his arrival.

His work wasn’t done there though, with the teenager producing an excellent overall performance before being withdrawn late on to a standing ovation.

Brewster was clearly delighted to have got off the mark so quickly, and let’s hope it proves to be the first of many.

Contrasting fortunes for the remaining eight Reds…

Staying in the Championship, three more Reds were in action and the big positive came with Grabara.

The Polish ‘keeper has endured a difficult spell recently, with a costly error against relegation-battling rivals Wigan in December resulting in a dip in form.

But Grabara took a positive step on Saturday, by keeping a first clean sheet in seven games as Huddersfield held high-flying Brentford to a 0-0 draw.

Elsewhere, Ovie Ejaria and Herbie Kane both enjoyed full games, but neither tasted victory with the former’s Reading side going down 2-0 to Millwall while the latter’s Hull team lost 1-0 to Derby.

In the Premier League, Harry Wilson had a day to forget on Saturday as his difficult run of form with struggling Bournemouth continued.

Not only did the Welshman see his side suffer a damaging 1-0 loss in the relegation six-pointer with Norwich, he was also subbed after just 34 minutes as a result of the Cherries going down to 10 men.

North of the border, Rangers made the return competitive action with a 2-0 Scottish Cup win at third-tier side Stranraer on Friday, in which Sheyi Ojo featured as second-half sub.

Two European loanees had less-than-ideal restarts to competitive football.

Marko Grujic and his Hertha Berlin team-mates had a tough return to the Bundesliga stage, suffering a 4-0 thrashing by Bayern Munich—a game in which the Serbian completed the 90 minutes.

Even less impressive were Loris Karius‘ fortunes at Besiktas.

First the Black Eagles suffered a humiliating 3-2 first-leg loss to second division side BB Erzurmspor in the Turkish Cup.

And that was followed by a 2-1 loss to Super Lig table-toppers Sivasspor, who claimed victory despite playing the final 25 minutes of the contest with 10 men.

Finally, Nat Phillips played an hour as Stuttgart rounded off their winter training camp with a 3-1 win over Fehervar in Marbella ahead of the 2.Bundesliga kickoff next weekend.

A cruel injury blow for one loanee…

Isaac Christie-Davies made a flying start at Cercle Brugge, as he scored on his non-competitive debut in a 3-3 winter friendly draw against Augsburg last weekend.

That instant impact seemed like it would earn the midfielder his competitive bow on Sunday, as his side faced Antwerp upon the Belgian top-flight restart.

Unfortunately there would be no place for the young Red in the starting XI or even on the bench, as it emerged that Christie-Davies was forced to miss out due to undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

It means a frustrating spell on the sidelines now follows for the 22-year-old, who has cruelly been denied the chance to get properly up and running after a fine start.

Best wishes for a speedy recovery, Isaac.

Liverpool’s Loanees This Weekend

Injured: Ben Woodburn, Isaac Christie-Davies

Suspended: Rhys Williams

Not in action: Taiwo Awoniyi, Anderson Arroyo