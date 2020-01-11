Jurgen Klopp has made 10 changes to his starting lineup as key names return for Liverpool’s away clash with Tottenham this evening.





The Reds are back on the road after three consecutive wins at Anfield, and back in the Premier League following their 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup.

Klopp fielded a side largely comprised of academy talents for the Merseyside derby, with Curtis Jones among those to benefit as he scored a spectacular first senior goal for the club to seal progress.

But while the youngsters’ performances were hugely encouraging, the manager has restored experience to his setup for their visit to the Tottenham Hostpur Stadium.

Alisson takes over from Adrian between the sticks, behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson returns and is joined by Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in an expected 4-3-3 formation.

This leaves Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to take their places in attack, with Xherdan Shaqiri among those in reserve.

Also on the substitutes’ bench are the likes of Neco Williams, Adam Lallana and Takumi Minamino, with Jones missing out entirely.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has handed 20-year-old defender Japhet Tanganga his Premier League debut, in a curveball reminiscent of his surprise start for Tomas Kalas in the 2-0 loss to Chelsea in 2014.

Spurs are expected to line up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Tanganga joining Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez at the back.

Tottenham: Gazzaniga; Tanganga, Alderweireld, Sanchez; Aurier, Alli, Winks, Eriksen, Rose; Lucas, Son

Substitutes: Vorm, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Dier, Skipp, Lamela, Lo Celso

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Phillips, Williams, Lallana, Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi