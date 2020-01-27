“Don’t understand the outrage”, “Very disrespectful” – Liverpool fans debate Klopp’s FA Cup replay decision

27 January 2020

Jurgen Klopp‘s decision not to take charge of Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury has divided opinion among Reds supporters.


The Reds could only draw 2-2 with their League One opponents on Sunday afternoon, despite leading 2-0 early in the second half.

It means a replay will add to Liverpool’s schedule next month, at a time when Klopp and his players are meant to be on a winter break.

The Reds boss has controversially confirmed that both he and his senior squad will play no part in the return clash with Shrewsbury, in order to stick to their original holiday plans.

This Is Anfield posed the question on Twitter as to whether fans agreed with Klopp’s stance and of the over 4000 fans who voted, 53.2 percent of people strongly agreed.

Over 15 percent, however, were on the opposite side of the spectrum with supporters clearly divided over the issue, and many have taken to both Twitter and Facebook to voice their opinion.

 

These fans were in favour of Klopp’s decision to stick to the pre-determined plan…

“Good. He needs to concentrate on the more important matches to be played. Our youngens will be fine under the the assistant coach I’m sure.” – Paul Didier on Facebook.

“FA cup now is a reserve team game, devalued by Alex Ferguson’s Man United in very similar circumstances years ago.” – Earl Turner on Facebook.

 

But a section of the fanbase remain unimpressed, however…

“I understand where he is coming from but don’t totally agree. We should take the replay a bit more seriously and play a similar squad.” – Mark Jones on Facebook.

“This is not acceptable. Klopp should be managing the team on the day. He is paid more than enough money to cancel his holiday plans.” – Sarah Walsh on Facebook.

“Get that the players could be knackered, but Klopp needs to get his arse out of bed and do his job! Respect Shrewsbury as this is their cup final!” – Brian Sliman on Facebook.

“I do not like! The players would have 9/10 days to rest” – Carlo Falsini on Facebook.

