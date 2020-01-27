Jurgen Klopp‘s decision not to take charge of Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury has divided opinion among Reds supporters.





The Reds could only draw 2-2 with their League One opponents on Sunday afternoon, despite leading 2-0 early in the second half.

It means a replay will add to Liverpool’s schedule next month, at a time when Klopp and his players are meant to be on a winter break.

The Reds boss has controversially confirmed that both he and his senior squad will play no part in the return clash with Shrewsbury, in order to stick to their original holiday plans.

This Is Anfield posed the question on Twitter as to whether fans agreed with Klopp’s stance and of the over 4000 fans who voted, 53.2 percent of people strongly agreed.

Over 15 percent, however, were on the opposite side of the spectrum with supporters clearly divided over the issue, and many have taken to both Twitter and Facebook to voice their opinion.

These fans were in favour of Klopp’s decision to stick to the pre-determined plan…

I hope he sends a cardboard cutout to stand on the touchline… — Sports Analysis (@AnalyseSport) January 27, 2020

It’s entirely up to #LFC and Jurgen Klopp how he manages his squad and each game. By playing the kids it levels the playing field for Shewbury. It’s been a relentless schedule and the winter break is meant to be just that. There is no need at all for replays in the FA Cup. — Si Steers (@sisteers) January 27, 2020

Jurgen's right to do what he's doing. You can't on one hand moan that the likes of Salah, Mane, Firmino etc look jaded/tired and then on the other demand that they have played v Shrewsbury yesterday or not go away for a week and a bit for some R&R. https://t.co/HnXQt4JxBv — LFCZA ?? ???? (@LFCZA) January 27, 2020

If you think Klopp’s “disrespecting the FA” you’re a joke. The red men and managers need a rest, they’ve worked hard for over the half a season. Mentally and physically. Let Klopp do what he does best, and we’ll win. #Liverpoolfc #Klopp #redmen pic.twitter.com/R9lmt3z7Bp — Jay holden (@L8V) January 27, 2020

“Good. He needs to concentrate on the more important matches to be played. Our youngens will be fine under the the assistant coach I’m sure.” – Paul Didier on Facebook.

Again – all I see in the replies are people saying he's disrespecting the cup. Why are any of them bothered? The bigger disrespect has been semi-finals being played at Wembley for years to pay for the stadium, which devalues the final in a huge way. https://t.co/LbkfY46SDv — Joey Burns (@JoeyBurns87) January 27, 2020

Klopp playing the kids in the FA cup replay pic.twitter.com/QDYCoqmrpM — ??#PowerWoman?? (@RebelYelIiex) January 27, 2020

Klopp seeing his side go off to play the FA Cup replay ?? pic.twitter.com/MFnJ4o5tef — Ross (@rossic89) January 27, 2020

Probably an unpopular opinion but I 100% respect and agree with what Klopp is doing re the FA Cup replay. You either have a winter break or you don’t #Klopp — AKRed (@thantra2) January 27, 2020

“FA cup now is a reserve team game, devalued by Alex Ferguson’s Man United in very similar circumstances years ago.” – Earl Turner on Facebook.

Don't care if Klopp wants a rest. Don't care if he plays kids or backroom staff. Not arsed. Let everyone that really matters get some sun on their backs and recharge. Then we go again, the run in. pic.twitter.com/hJXJZKyxHl — Cassius Glay (@DaveyTL8) January 27, 2020

I see Klopp is getting a load of flak this morning & it’s utter bullshit. He’s not devaluing the cup. He’s not moaning about “just one extra game”. He’s not disrespecting the smaller teams. He’s pointing out the stupidity of the 3 associations that run the game in this country. — Biggies MaIIs (@MoMoneyMoSaIah) January 27, 2020

Priorities remains Premier League above everything else, then the Champions League and then the FA Cup. I don’t understand the outrage, Klopp had a strict plan in place, which he’s right to adhere to. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) January 27, 2020

People are actually debating why Klopp is taking the winter break too? Who cares is my answer. He can do anything he wants. If we manage to win the league with games spare, I hope he takes a long, drunken holiday somewhere for weeks and reappears only for the celebration ?? — Couch Nish (@CouchNish) January 27, 2020

But a section of the fanbase remain unimpressed, however…

How long until one of those shouty types on the radio lays into Jurgen Klopp then? Don’t particularly agree with his FA Cup replay decision myself, but it’s manna-from-heaven for the ‘proper football men’ to have a right dig. I’ve got Steve Nicol by midday. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) January 27, 2020

Liverpool should of just let Shrewsbury win yesterday if they are gonna disrespect the FA cup like that, give it to someone who cares about it! #idiot #klopp #lfc — Linsey Hart (@Linseyhart10) January 27, 2020

No senior players at all? No Klopp? I don't care what you say that's absolutely disgraceful. Liverpool are the biggest club in the world and should want to win every competition. I get having priorities but this is just disrespectful. #LFC https://t.co/J16CRBE6eH — Owen Maers (@OwenZonal) January 26, 2020

Senior players having a winter break is right, you can’t implement one & then have a replay in the break. That’s the same for all PL clubs. But Klopp should take the team, his young players will be delighted & the picture of him in Ibiza with a ? will be on every front page! https://t.co/l1h92byye2 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 27, 2020

“I understand where he is coming from but don’t totally agree. We should take the replay a bit more seriously and play a similar squad.” – Mark Jones on Facebook.

“This is not acceptable. Klopp should be managing the team on the day. He is paid more than enough money to cancel his holiday plans.” – Sarah Walsh on Facebook.

Klopp absolutely within his rights to name whatever collection of Liverpool players he wants for the replay but to not manage it himself feels disrespectful to Shrewsbury. EFL Cup was a unique set of circumstances but he is Liverpool manager. He shouldn’t pick and choose games. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) January 26, 2020

A lot of disrespect to Shrewsbury going on here. Not cool. If the manager and players can show the class we want, how about we have a go. Shrewsbury deserved at least what they got. — Paul Senior (@PaulSenior1) January 26, 2020

“Get that the players could be knackered, but Klopp needs to get his arse out of bed and do his job! Respect Shrewsbury as this is their cup final!” – Brian Sliman on Facebook.

“I do not like! The players would have 9/10 days to rest” – Carlo Falsini on Facebook.

Fully expecting all tickets to be £5 then @lfc https://t.co/TGkFGDXBA4 — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) January 26, 2020

I get that Klopp wants to prove a point about the winter break but can't help thinking he's a bit wrong on this one. The team he picked should've been enough to beat Shrewsbury comfortably, but if that week off meant that much to him he should've picked a stronger team last night — Michael Connolly (@MlCHAELconnolly) January 27, 2020

