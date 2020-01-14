The Liverpool skipper has capped off a memorable calendar year in 2019 by being crowned England Men’s Player of the Year.





Jordan Henderson clinched the award ahead of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, with the accolade another mark of a highly successful year for Liverpool’s No. 14.

The skipper represented Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions on seven occasions throughout 2019, hitting a half-century of appearances for his country in Montenegro in March.

The year on the international stage saw England secure qualification for the 2020 European Championships while also finishing third in the inaugural UEFA Nations League, having overcome Xherdan Shaqiri’s Switzerland in the third-place playoff.

After lifting the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup in 2019, the gong is another nod to Henderson’s importance for both club and country.

He featured 48 times for Klopp’s side in 2019 across the midfield, a run of performances which rightly saw the level of respect and appreciation for what he brings to his team rise.

Upon the announcement, Henderson took to his social media accounts to share his delight and gratefulness.

“Very honoured and humbled to be named BT England player of the year. Even more so considering just how strong this England set up is. Thank you to everyone who voted and congratulations to fellow winner Lucy Bronze,” he said.

Lyon defender Lucy Bronze picked up England Women’s Player of the Year, after also winning the Champions League with the French side last year.

The skipper’s accolade is the next in line of a long list of nods to the talent Liverpool currently possess, with four players named in the top 10 of the Ballon d’Or and Sadio Mane named the 2019 African Player of the Year.

2019 was a year to savour for all those associated with the club and after a record-breaking start to the Premier League season, 2020 is already shaping up to be even better.