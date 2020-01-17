Fabinho and Joel Matip are expected to feature in the matchday squad against Man United on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp told reporters on Friday.





The Reds welcome Man United to Anfield on Sunday, where they will be boosted by the return of a number of senior figures.

Liverpool have had to contend with a relentless and congestive festive fixture list without Joel Matip, Fabinho and Dejan Lovren – while the likes of Gini Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have also spent time on the sidelines during that period.

And while Klopp will be unable to call upon James Milner (hamstring) and Naby Keita (groin), both of whom are still in the process of their respective recoveries, for the United clash the manager has provided a welcome update on the availability of Fabinho and Matip.

“Joel and Fabinho trained completely normal yesterday and the day before so that means they are likely to be in the squad,” Klopp told reporters.

“The other three not (Lovren, Milner, Keita), but they are getting closer and closer – Dejan I think will train 100 percent from Monday on and the other two I don’t know exactly.

“I cannot rush it so when someone tells me they are ready I take them back in training.”

The news comes as a major boost with a run of five games across two competitions within the space of 13 days starting from the United clash on Sunday.

At one point throughout December and the early parts of this month, Klopp had just 13 outfield players to choose from, including just two fit senior centre-backs, ensuring effective rotation and game management was key.

Liverpool’s strength in depth, however, was on show in all its glory as aside from the defeat in the League Cup at Aston Villa the Reds have won 12 games in succession.