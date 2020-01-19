Liverpool host Man United in a vital Premier League clash, looking to continue their unstoppable form. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (GMT), the referee is Craig Pawson.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Matip, Fabinho, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Origi
Man United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Andreas, Fred, Matic, James, Martial
Subs: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood
