Liverpool host Man United in a vital Premier League clash, looking to continue their unstoppable form. We’re live to bring you the latest.





Kickoff at Anfield is 4.30pm (GMT), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Matip, Fabinho, Lallana, Jones, Minamino, Origi

Man United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Andreas, Fred, Matic, James, Martial

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood

