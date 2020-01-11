Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool – As it happened

11 January 2020

Liverpool make their first visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, hoping to keep their status as unbeaten ‘champions elect’. We’re live with the latest.


Kickoff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 5.30pm (GMT), the referee is Martin Atkinson.

Chris Williams is running this evening’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Tottenham: Gazzaniga; Tanganga, Alderweireld, Sanchez; Aurier, Alli, Winks, Eriksen, Rose; Lucas, Son

Subs: Vorm, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Dier, Skipp, Lamela, Lo Celso

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Williams, Lallana, Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi

Enjoying our independent Liverpool FC content? Support what we do, get an advert-free experience and enter exclusive competitions with This Is Anfield Premium. Try free for 30 days.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Blog loads above; adblockers may need to be turned off. App users click here.

More from This Is Anfield



Fan Comments