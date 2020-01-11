Liverpool make their first visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, hoping to keep their status as unbeaten ‘champions elect’. We’re live with the latest.





Kickoff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 5.30pm (GMT), the referee is Martin Atkinson.

Chris Williams is running this evening’s blog, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Tottenham: Gazzaniga; Tanganga, Alderweireld, Sanchez; Aurier, Alli, Winks, Eriksen, Rose; Lucas, Son

Subs: Vorm, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Dier, Skipp, Lamela, Lo Celso

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Williams, Lallana, Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi

