Liverpool travel to London as West Ham await, can they extend their lead at the top of the table to 19 points? We’re live to bring you the latest.





Kickoff at London Stadium is 7.45pm (GMT), the referee is John Moss.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog, get involved by tweeting @thisisanfield, @chris78williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

West Ham: Fabianski; Masuaku, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Ngakia, Snodgrass, Lanzini; Haller

Subs: Randolph, Cardosa, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Sanchez, Fornals, Ajeti

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum; Salah, Origi, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Matip, Lovren, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Minamino

Our coverage updates automatically below: