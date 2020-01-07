Jurgen Klopp is set to be handed a timely injury boost with Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho expected to return to training ahead of the trip to Tottenham.





Liverpool have had to contend with a host of injuries to key players in recent weeks and months amid a congestive festive fixture list.

And while the Reds have managed to emerge from their relentless schedule unscathed on the scoreboard, the manager will be relieved to see a number of familiar faces return to the fold having forged on with up to just 13 senior outfield options late in December.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having provided a boost with an appearance in the final 20 minutes of the win over Everton after successfully recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the Club World Cup triumph in mid-December, the Reds “hope” he is to soon be joined by Shaqiri and Fabinho.

The latter has been out of action since suffering ankle ligament damage in the 1-1 draw with Napoli in late November, while Liverpool’s No. 23 has missed the last three games with a hamstring strain.

With midfield options having taken another hit after James Milner was withdrawn early in the win over Everton, Fabinho‘s return will come as a welcome sight after missing a total of 12 games since the point of injury.

Liverpool’s No. 3 is one of the first names on the teamsheets and while Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum have excelled in his absence, acquiring another body in the middle of the park will be key heading into yet another busy month.

Should all go to plan, the duo will return to training ahead of Liverpool’s trip to face Tottenham in the Premier League, where a return to first team action would then follow in the coming weeks – with the Brazilian likely to require more time to re-find his match fitness.

Moreover, the Reds will remain without Joel Matip (knee), Dejan Lovren (hamstring), Naby Keita (groin) and most likely James Milner (hamstring) for the trip to Spurs as they each continue their respective rehabilitation from injury.

A run of six games in 21 days now awaits Klopp’s side prior to their winter break midway through February.