Liverpool’s new kit deal with Nike is worth a base rate of £30 million a season but could be worth up to £100 million, it has been predicted.





The Reds confirmed their long-awaited partnership with the American manufacturer on Tuesday, and will be wearing Nike kits from the start of next season.

It was been widely reported that the deal will guarantee Liverpool just £30 million per year, but includes 20 percent of royalties, reduced to five percent for footwear.

With Nike promising at least 6,000 outlets selling club merchandise, this is believed to be at least in line with the biggest kit deals across the Premier League.

In fact, it could be one of the most lucrative in football history, according to sports marketing expert Alan Seymour, who spoke to the Evening Standard.

Seymour believes “you cannot understate just the sheer opportunity that will come from being associated with this brand,” which is considerably more recognisable than New Balance.

Nike plans to include worldwide names such as Drake, Serena Williams and Liverpool stakeholder LeBron James in their marketing campaign, which is part of a partnership Seymour describes as being “made for the very, very, very best.”

He predicts that as a result the deal will be worth “in excess of £80 million and upwards to the £100 million value.”

An income of £80 million per season would top Man United‘s English club record of £75 million per season from Adidas, while £100 million would ensure it is in line with Barcelona’s own agreement with Nike.

Real Madrid are believed to be bringing in around £110 million per season from Adidas, which is a world-record kit deal for football.

This is a testament to the business nous of Fenway Sports Group, with the Reds’ owners overseeing a remarkable rise for the club since their arrival in 2010.

The Nike kit deal will coincide with the first team moving to the new £50 million training facility at Kirkby, while plans to expand the Anfield Road end are in motion following the successful redevelopment of Anfield’s Main Stand.

Off the pitch Liverpool are in great hands, which mirrors their progress on the pitch under Jurgen Klopp, and all being well, the club can reach these landmarks as Premier League champions.