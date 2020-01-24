Liverpool’s trip to Goodison Park for the third Merseyside derby of the season has been moved for TV, with three fixtures rescheduled in March.





The Reds have already played Everton twice this season, winning both, and could do the treble over their city rivals when they head across Stanley Park.

Given the tight turnaround between the Champions League last 16 second leg at home to Atletico Madrid and the initial date, the fixture has been moved to Monday, March 16.

Kickoff at Goodison Park will be at 8pm, and the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Every Liverpool fixture in March is now scheduled for TV, with the clashes with Bournemouth and Crystal Palace at Anfield also switched.

The Cherries will now visit Anfield on Saturday, March 7 for a 12.30pm kickoff, while Palace make the trip for a 5.30pm start on Saturday, March 21.

This provides a reasonable gap between every game that month, though the clash with Palace could still be moved again, depending on the two sides’ involvement in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Those ties will be played on the weekend of March 21/22, and therefore the Eagles would likely head to Merseyside the following midweek instead.

Liverpool could, of course, clinch the Premier League in the Merseyside derby, which could be a problem for those hoping to book work off the following day.

No long weekend for the Reds!

Liverpool Fixtures, March

* Fixture pending FA Cup dates.