Liverpool cruised to a 2-0 win at home to Sheffield United at Anfield, going 13 points clear of Leicester as Takumi Minamino watched on.





The Reds welcomed the Blades to Merseyside on Thursday night, looking to carry on their remarkable Premier League form this season.

Minamino was in the stands, with his Liverpool debut set to come in the FA Cup against Everton on Sunday.

He soaked in the atmosphere, taking photos of a banner welcoming him to the club as he took his place behind the bench alongside the likes of Joel Matip and Ki-Jana Hoever.

The Japan international may be required straight away, with Naby Keita unfortunately picking up an injury in the warmup.

Liverpool made the perfect start, thanks to Mohamed Salah‘s 14th goal of the campaign.

Andy Robertson profited from a slip by George Baldock, squaring the ball for the Egyptian King to fire home in front of the Anfield Road end.

Jordan Henderson was outstanding in the middle of the park throughout, as he carries on his superb run of form.

Sadio Mane got it on the act after the interval, scoring at the second attempt after a beautiful one-two with Salah to cap a stunning counter-attack.

Klopp and Henderson were along those who saluted the crowd after the final whistle, on a night when Liverpool were truly excellent.

Next up for the Reds is Sunday’s FA Cup third round clash with Everton at Anfield, with a host of changes expected from Klopp.