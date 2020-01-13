It was a decade to remember for Liverpool in front of goal and one which showcases how the Reds have transformed since the turn of 2010.





The Reds have historically always been blessed with generational, world-class and spellbinding forwards and goalscorers who leave you consistently on the edge of your seat.

And the 2010s, while anything but a straightforward decade for the club, proved no different as the Liverpool faithful were treated to a myriad of scintillating goals from the likes of Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez, Steven Gerrard, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The decade, of course, started with Torres leading the line, continuing to wreak havoc and being the source of Man United’s nightmares.

Suarez then took the mantle and caused Norwich all sorts of headaches, before the Reds saw their focal point in attack dispersed across three remarkable forwards.

And in a video released by Liverpool, the club has narrowed down the 991 goals scored from 2010 to 2019 across all competitions to a top 100.

The trip down memory lane showcases how much the Reds’ avenue to goal has changed over the last 10 years.

But one key quality remained throughout: that a wonder-strike was never far away.

The early parts of the decade were dominated by the genius of Torres and Suarez.

Who can forget the latter and his effort against Newcastle from a lofted Jose Enrique delivery, or the header from the edge of the area against West Brom?

Andy Carroll and Christian Benteke then both had their moments despite having failed to sustain their Liverpool career, while Gerrard was ever-present with a driving effort or a deadly set-piece.

His sumptuous assist for Daniel Sturridge at Fulham is also shown in all its glory.

While Liverpool’s former No. 8 was present throughout half the decade, the club’s new skipper in Jordan Henderson has witnessed the Reds’ rise to European and world champions first-hand and has played his part in some truly memorable goals—with his efforts against Chelsea and Man City standing out above the rest.

There was then Philippe Coutinho and his endless supply of long-range efforts and magical moments, but his departure would lend itself to Liverpool’s front three becoming the most feared in Europe.

The likes of Bayern Munich, Stoke, Arsenal, Roma and Salzburg have all felt their wrath, while Divock Origi has lent a hand or two at the most decisive of moments.

Natural goalscorers did not take all the limelight, however, as a host of defenders were in and among the best with Martin Skrtel, Glen Johnson, Sebastian Coates, Dejan Lovren and Trent Alexander-Arnold also popping up with jaw dropping efforts.

While the video is one full of mesmerising strikes, it is also a clear signpost of how far the club has progressed since the turn of 2010 with those scoring the goals now members of the world’s best team.