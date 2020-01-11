Liverpool secured their 20th victory of the season with a gritty 1-0 win at Spurs, thanks to Roberto Firmino‘s first-half strike.

* Video via Sky Sports; geographic restrictions apply.

Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

January 11, 2020

Goals: Firmino 37’

The Reds were back in Premier League action against Tottenham after a much-changed side secured a memorable win over Everton in the FA Cup last time out.

Jurgen Klopp restored a plethora of familiar faces to his lineup as Liverpool went on the hunt for their 20th topflight win of the season and their 12th in succession.

Spurs, under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, headed into the clash with two wins from their last seven in all competitions.

And the opening term failed to spring any surprises with Mourinho’s men parking the bus and looking to counter when the opportunity arose, which forced the Reds to pick them apart – with patience and incisiveness key.

Roberto Firmino was then the benefactor as the Reds hit the front through the Brazilian with a brilliant left-foot finish, with Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah imperative in the build-up.

The second term was one which made way for some tension and nerves from those of the Liverpool persuasion as the Reds started to concede possession and offer the hosts a sight on goal.

And while chances would still come the way of Klopp’s side, a second failed to be added. But as they have done so often throughout the season to date, the Reds held firm to take all three points back to Merseyside.

The result saw Liverpool’s points tally move to 61, making it the best-ever start to a topflight campaign after 21 games across Europe’s big five leagues.