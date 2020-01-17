Jurgen Klopp has not looked to downplay the importance of Liverpool’s clash with Man United as he spoke to the media ahead of Sunday’s clash.

After an eight day break, the Reds will be back in action with Man United the visitors as Liverpool look to clinch their 21st win from 22 games and maintain their impressive unbeaten run.

The clash is always highly-anticipated regardless of league standings and the manager did not shy away from how significant the fixture is to the club and the fans, as he once again stressed the desire to continue to “write our own history.”

“It’s a very, very important football game. Very important. We have to learn how to deal with games like this in the right manner. We did not do too bad in the past but we can still improve,” Klopp told reporters.

“The game at United is a good example, we were not at our best where we should have been because of the quality of the opponent.

“We were not bad that day but it was not our best and we need to make it more likely that we are at our best.

“We all know about the importance [of the game] to our supporters, but we play all games for our supporters. Not only these games.

“Liverpool is the natural enemy of some clubs. We have more natural enemies than other clubs have and the reason is our history. But we have to write our own history and that means we have to play games in our own way.”

Klopp provided a brief update on the team news front, with Fabinho and Joel Matip both “likely to be in the squad” in what is a welcome boost.

And in a brilliant seven-minute answer, the boss touched on the “catastrophe” that is the Africa Cup of Nations moving back to January in 2021, lamenting the ever-growing fixture pile-ups, increasing demand on players and the potential influence in the transfer market.