Liverpool host Man United in the Premier League today, where a chance to pick up the 21st win from 22 games awaits. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.





Jurgen Klopp‘s men are back at Anfield with Man United the visitors, where a chance to stretch the lead between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to 30 points is on the table.

The 1-0 win at Tottenham last time out not only broke the record for the best-ever start to a league campaign across Europe’s five leagues but it also ensured the Reds 14 point advantage atop of the Premier League table remained – with a game in hand.

And while Liverpool are forging ahead at record-breaking levels, United are in a fierce battle to finish inside the top four – which they currently sit five points adrift of.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw with Adam Lallana cancelling out Marcus Rashford’s opener, ensuring Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Anfield remains the only victory to the Reds in the last 11 league meetings.

Can Klopp’s side make it two on the spin at Anfield today?

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT)—or 11.30pm in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream with NOW TV.

Get a Sky Sports Month Pass on NOW TV for just £20 (saving 40%) to watch Liverpool vs. Man United today, plus Norwich City vs. Liverpool on 15th February. Click here for this offer.

This is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout via the This is Anfield app. Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout via the This Is Anfield app. Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Man United and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live coverage throughout via the This Is Anfield app. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Premier League clash on the following channels worldwide:

beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Maximo, SuperSport 3 Africa, Supersport 2 Digitalb, DStv Now, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN2 Sur, Optus Sport, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct, RUSH, Sky Go, Sky HD, Sky Sport 1 HD, Sky Sport UHD, Idman TV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Belarus 5, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, Canal+ Sport Online, SportKlub 1 Serbia, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 3, Play Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2, DAZN, QQ Sports Live, PPTV Sport China, ESPN2 Colombia, Sportklub 1 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 2, Cytavision on the Go, DIGI GO, Premier Sport, Viaplay Denmark, Xee, ESPN2 Andina, TV3 Sport 3, TV3 Sport, Sky Pacific, Viaplay Finland, Viasat Football HD, Viasat Sports Premium, Canal+ France,Now E, 621 Now Premier League 1, Now Player, 620 Now Premier League TV, Digi Sport 1, SíminnSport, Hotstar VIP, Mola TV, TVRI, Sport 1, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sentanta Sports Kazakhstan, MaxTV Go, TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, SPS HD, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Spark Sport, TV2 Sumo, TV2 Sport Premium, Canal+ 4K Ultra HD, nc+ GO, Sport TV LIVE, Sport TV2, Eurosport Romania, Okko Sport, 102 (HD) mio Stadium, SportKlub 1 Slovenia, Viaplay Sweden, True Premier Football HD 1, True Premier Football HD 2, Truevisions Anywhere, S Sport+, S Sport, K+PM, Sentanta Sports Ukraine, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

You can follow all the action today and throughout 2019/20 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.