Liverpool had to work hard to get the better of Chelsea at Anfield, as Arne Slot‘s side showed their title credentials.

The Reds edged out the Blues 2-1 in a frenetic Premier League clash on Sunday, returning to the top of the table.

Mohamed Salah‘s penalty and Curtis Jones‘ second-half strike were enough for Liverpool to get over the line, as life under the new boss continues to go superbly.

Here’s how the media dissected the Reds’ victory over Chelsea.

This was a gritty three points for Liverpool, who dug deep….

Andy Hunter of the Guardian feels Liverpool proved themselves as title challengers:

“Contenders or pretenders? “It was a legitimate question to ask of Liverpool following an almost flawless start to life under Arne Slot, albeit one lacking a first serious Premier League test. “Chelsea provided it and Liverpool found the answers, returning to the top of the table courtesy of a gruelling, engrossing defeat of Enzo Maresco’s emerging team.”

On Twitter, David Lynch enjoyed the battling nature of Liverpool’s win:

Not a great performance but definitely a great win for Liverpool. They never seemed to get to grips with Chelsea walking their left-back into midfield to create numerical superiority there but being hard to score against is an important quality, and they definitely are that. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) October 20, 2024

The Independent‘s Richard Jolly focused on a Jones-inspired triumph:

“When Arne Slot had suggested Chelsea were potential champions, it posed the question of whether they could keep up with Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. It soon transpired they could not keep up with the Joneses. “Or not Curtis Jones, anyway. Winners are not always scored by the best player on the pitch but, in a match that could shape two clubs’ seasons, this one was. “Jones’ display of extraordinary dynamism restored Liverpool to the top of the table. It meant that Chelsea, already beaten by Manchester City, have failed their two biggest tests of the season so far. “Liverpool, now seven points clear of them, have passed their toughest.”

It was hard not to focus on the brilliant Jones…

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe hailed Jones for outshining the highly rated Cole Palmer:

“They came to Anfield to see if one of England’s prodigious young midfielders could deliver on the biggest stage. “Curtis Jones duly stepped up eclipsing Cole Palmer to keep Liverpool top of the Premier League.”

James Pearce was similarly enamoured with the boyhood Liverpool supporter:

FT: #LFC 2 Chelsea 1: What a week for Curtis Jones. Becomes a father for the first time and scores the winner at Anfield. Slot's side return to the Premier League summit. Salah's penalty had been cancelled out by Jackson early in the second half. The Reds fought hard for that. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 20, 2024

The Mail‘s Harry Bamforth loved what he saw from Jones, capping a “perfect week” after the birth of his child:

“I think that’s the best I have ever seen Curtis Jones in a Liverpool shirt. “With Alexis Mac Allister rested, the midfielder really needed to grab his opportunity with both hands. That’s exactly what he did. “Jones was involved in everything that Liverpool did well today. A huge block to deny Cole Palmer, the penalty, and he even scored the winner. “Play like that every week and I’m sure he will have that midfield spot nailed down. In addition, he became a father for the first time in the week. There is no better feeling than that, is there? “A perfect week for Jones.”

Finally, the Mirror‘s Tom Victor was another who thought the midfielder was Liverpool’s star man: