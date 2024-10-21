Curtis Jones ran the show for Liverpool in their 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League, but Mohamed Salah was also excellent as he took his season’s goal contributions to 13.

Arne Slot‘s side hosted the Blues in a blockbuster clash on Sunday, with the hosts knowing the importance of victory.

Salah opened the scoring with a first-half penalty, only for Nicolas Jackson to cancel out Liverpool’s lead before Jones netted the winner in front of the Kop.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Jones (8.8) was the standout figure at Anfield, not only winning a penalty and bagging the winner but also shining with his industry.

The 23-year-old made the most of his second start in a row, giving Slot a selection headache moving forward.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle described Jones as “easily Liverpool’s best player,” adding that his “tenacity, drive and ingenuity from midfield” stood out.

Meanwhile, TIA’s Mark Delgado said that the young Scouser “needs to be excellent to win a place in this team and that’s exactly what he was.”

The brilliance of Salah (8.2) can sometimes be under-appreciated, and here, he both scored and assisted.

Mark Doyle of GOAL argued that the Egyptian is “the most decisive forward in the Premier League,” while FotMob noted that he completed all three of his dribbles.

Virgil van Dijk (7.3) was his typically reliable self, and he was Liverpool’s third-best player at Anfield.

Ian Doyle claimed that the captain’s aerial presence was particularly “important at set-pieces,” and Delgado called him “magnificent.”

Diogo Jota (5.9) got the lowest score, but in fairness, that’s mainly to do with him being substituted before half-time.

Next up for Liverpool is Wednesday’s Champions League clash away to RB Leipzig (8pm BST).