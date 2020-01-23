Liverpool make the trip to Wolves tonight on the hunt for their 22nd win of the season. Here’s how to watch on TV around the world.





After the win over Man United last time out, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds head into the fixture off the back of 13 successive Premier League wins.

With 21 currently under their belt, Liverpool’s tally of 64 points sees them placed 13 ahead of Man City – who have played two more games.

The trip to Molineux pits the Reds against a Wolves outfit who have won one game from their last six in all competitions, one of which includes the 1-0 defeat at Anfield.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were a tough unit to breakdown in the reverse fixture and Liverpool are to expect similar tonight, but they have recent history on their side.

The Reds have won the last six meetings in the topflight, restricting Wolves to just one goal in that time – will Klopp’s men make it seven this evening?

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT)—or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Friday) in Sydney, 12am (Friday) in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Wolves vs. Liverpool is being shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, which are available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Wolves vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBCSN in the US, which is available to live stream with FuboTV.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Wolves vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ latest Premier League clash on the following channels worldwide:

