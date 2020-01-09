Timo Werner is claimed to have turned down an approach from Liverpool last year, as speculation continues over the RB Leipzig striker’s future.





The Reds have been linked with Werner since towards the start of 2017, during an excellent maiden campaign with Leipzig in which he scored 21 goals in 32 games.

He has maintained this top-level form since, and so far has netted 84 times in 139 appearances for the club—along with 37 assists—with 23 goals and 10 assists coming in 25 outings this term.

Werner is undoubtedly one of the most coveted talents in world football, and at only 23 is primed for a big move in the summer.

But according to The Athletic‘s Simon Johnson, Liverpool will not be among the clubs Werner considers whether or not they meet his low £42.6 million release clause, having already rejected them in 2019.

It is claimed the Germany international told the Reds that “there is no space for me to play,” with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino immovable in attack.

Liverpool have since signed Takumi Minamino, with the 24-year-old acknowledging in his first interview after joining that “having the mentality of challenging those players is important to keep the team’s high level.”

Divock Origi also signed a new long-term contract in July having entered the final 12 months of his previous deal.

These decisions may have been made after Werner supposedly turned down Jurgen Klopp‘s advances, with the manager opting to strengthen the squad ranks below Salah, Mane and Firmino.

Adding a player of Werner’s quality to the squad would have been a major boost to the Reds, and could well have ensured an even more convincing start to the campaign than already produced.

But, if true, it is difficult to fault his argument, as there would be guarantee of a first-choice role at Anfield given the performances of Klopp’s front three.

Johnson, predictably as a Chelsea correspondent, suggests the Blues could be in a better position to sign Werner, who “would consider a move to the Premier League.”

The hope is that, if he does join Frank Lampard’s side, the failure to bring him to Merseyside won’t haunt Liverpool.