Andy Robertson believes the winter break will have “hopefully” solved a long-standing foot injury, which could boost his performances for the rest of the season.

The left-back has been struggling with a series of niggling injuries throughout the campaign, though he has been available for every game so far.

He has started all but one in the Premier League, coming off the bench in the 2-0 win over Watford, featured in every game in the Champions League and played every minute in the Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Community Shield.

The FA Cup and League Cup are the only competitions when the 25-year-old has been provided rest, so the timing of the winter break was certainly helpful.

In an interview with LiverpoolFC.com, however, Robertson insisted he “didn’t feel tired” before the two-week gap between games, but it afforded him time to “clear up” his foot injury.

“People were maybe playing with knocks or injuries and it has given them a whole week to kind of clear them up,” he explained.

“I know mine feels better, I feel closer to 100 percent in terms of my body, which is always a positive.”

He added: “It was on my left foot, which is never the best. If it was on my right foot it probably wouldn’t even have been an injury.

“Being on your strong foot, it’s tough when you’re passing the ball and it’s sending pain up your leg.

“It’s hopefully a thing of the past, there’s been time to clear that up.”

Robertson said playing through pain is “part and parcel of being a footballer,” and that “where there’s a will there’s a way.”

It is a testament to his commitment that the Scot has been able to maintain his consistency despite suffering with the injury since at least November, when he pulled out of international duty.

There were times when his quality may have dropped, but the hope is that he is able to return to his highest levels now that he is “closer to 100 percent.”

He also stressed the positive of the break allowing both James Milner and Sadio Mane to come back from hamstring injuries, with “near enough a full squad” giving Jurgen Klopp a “good headache” in terms of selection.

Robertson will no doubt start on Saturday at Norwich, however, and will be eyeing his first assist in six games having fallen behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in the creative stakes.