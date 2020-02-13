Andy Robertson says Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson should be a front-runner for the Player of the Year award for his driving force of nature which has pushed the team toward success.

Normally around this time of year, the media columns are filled with debates over who is improving enough to sustain a title challenge, but that’s not the case this season.

That, of course, is because Liverpool are flying clear at the top of the table, untouchable by domestic rival and closing in on a first league title in three decades.

Instead as a result, the big discussion point is centred around which of the Reds’ unbeaten players deserve the big individual accolades for the campaign, with the likes of Henderson, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and current holder Virgil van Dijk all considered candidates.

Left-back Andy Robertson has no doubts though; the skipper is the one who has pushed the team on through tough spots and should be recognised for his efforts.

“For me, I think he’s the leading candidate,” Robertson told Sky Sports News.

“At times this season when we’ve struggled Hendo has been the one that has driven us forward.

“He’s the one who has made sure we don’t get slack, or he has chipped in with some really important goals or really important assists.”

That approach, that captain’s role, has been more apparent than ever really over the last couple of months, with Henderson showing consistently excellent form.

It’s all in addition to the hard work and leadership which comes as standard, and Robertson highlighted how the squad appreciate him on a day-to-day basis where others might not.

“Maybe his performances at the start of the season went a little bit under the radar, but as the season has progressed he’s not really had a bad game. “You really appreciate him when you train with him every day and in this country he’s not been appreciated enough in his character. “He’s getting the recognition he deserves because he is a fantastic player, a fantastic role model and a fantastic captain. He’s driven us to three points at times this season when we’ve struggled.”

The skipper will get to do his now-infamous tapdance ahead of another trophy lift later on this season, with the Premier League title now surely on the way, but an individual award too would represent an incredible full circle for the No. 14.

Having nearly left Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers’ stewardship, Henderson has gone on to become a successful captain and, so far, lift three pieces of silverware.

Add in the title and he’ll be spoken about in years to come as one of the most successful Reds skippers in decades.

Henderson has at times divided the opinions of those who watch from afar, but very few Liverpool fans still need convincing of his importance—and, vitally, none of his team-mates or coaches do.