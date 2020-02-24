LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 24, 2020: Liverpool's Sadio Mané celebrates scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Big relief”, “12 points from heaven” – Liverpool fans react to 3-2 win over West Ham

Liverpool ground out a 3-2 win over West Ham on Monday night, in what was one of their most hard-fought victories of the season.

Liverpool 3-2 West Ham

Premier League, Anfield
February 24, 2020

Goals: Wijnaldum 9′, Salah 68′, Mane 81′; Diop 12′, Fornals 54′

The Reds welcomed the Hammers to Anfield, knowing victory would put them within four wins of league title glory.

Gini Wijnaldum gave Liverpool the ideal start, heading home from Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s cross, only for Issa Diop to equalise soon after.

Pablo Fornals stunned Anfield early in the second half, as the Reds’ unbeaten record threatened to come to a shock end.

The Mentality Monsters prevailed once more, however, as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane struck with the minutes ticking by.

The win takes Liverpool 22 points clear of Man CityJurgen Klopp‘s men will play far better than this, but the victory is all that matters.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

It was the definition of an ugly win, but Liverpool’s character shone through…

“Never make it easy though! One game without nearly having a heart attack please!”

Michael Wood on Facebook.

 

Naby Keita was disappointing on the night…

“Keita and Gomez poor tonight.”

Jason Rowlands on Facebook.

 

But Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shone from the substitutes’ bench…

“Ox upped the tempo. Brilliant win.”

Graham Lowe on Facebook.

 

It’s now just four more wins required for Liverpool to seal the title…

“4 games to go. YNWA”

Ayon Vilakazi on Facebook.

Fan Comments