Liverpool ground out a 3-2 win over West Ham on Monday night, in what was one of their most hard-fought victories of the season.

Liverpool 3-2 West Ham

Premier League, Anfield

February 24, 2020

Goals: Wijnaldum 9′, Salah 68′, Mane 81′; Diop 12′, Fornals 54′

The Reds welcomed the Hammers to Anfield, knowing victory would put them within four wins of league title glory.

Gini Wijnaldum gave Liverpool the ideal start, heading home from Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s cross, only for Issa Diop to equalise soon after.

Pablo Fornals stunned Anfield early in the second half, as the Reds’ unbeaten record threatened to come to a shock end.

The Mentality Monsters prevailed once more, however, as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane struck with the minutes ticking by.

The win takes Liverpool 22 points clear of Man City—Jurgen Klopp‘s men will play far better than this, but the victory is all that matters.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

It was the definition of an ugly win, but Liverpool’s character shone through…

Perhaps a touch of nerves tonight, maybe complacency. Will be a bit of a wake up call, but we saw it through. 79 points, with 11 to play. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) February 24, 2020

Character of this side. Rode the luck so many times, was in absolute bits watching that. #LFC can afford to drop points but they don’t even deserve to. Team of champions, massive result that. Alisson, again, when it really matters. Up the Reds. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) February 24, 2020

Big relief. Biggest scare Liverpool have had in the league for a while. Need to be better at the back against Watford on Saturday. Klopp will make sure the players know that, too. 18 league wins on the bounce ? — Jack Sear (@JackSear) February 24, 2020

Another win, another game chalked off. Still can't quite believe it!#LFC — Simon Collings (@simoncollings82) February 24, 2020

“Never make it easy though! One game without nearly having a heart attack please!” – Michael Wood on Facebook.

Bloody hell hat was a shit tonne more difficult than it should’ve been.

3 more points to add to all the other loads of points. Top of the league. Night Reds. ?????? — James Sutton (@thejamessutton) February 24, 2020

Liverpool awful for 60 minutes and they still can’t be beaten. Trent so alert with another two assists, Robbo strong & Chamberlain a difference maker from the bench. Mentality. Monsters. pic.twitter.com/Lkfi6TYGxT — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 24, 2020

What a win. What a team. Never give up. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) February 24, 2020

Funniest way to win though, rivals fans were probably celebrating and on the edge of their seats and we score two jammy goals to go on to win 26/27 matches ? — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) February 24, 2020

Naby Keita was disappointing on the night…

Said it the other week and I’ll say it again. Keita is slowing down attacks! — The Anfield Effect (@AnfieldEffect) February 24, 2020

‘Naby £60m Keita’ dropping another disaster class but you won’t hear about it because he kicked a long ball to Trent once — Evan??? (@Evan_UTD) February 24, 2020

Keita should never play as the right CM, he’s so much better at left CM. Right footed player can turn and see the whole pitch and play anywhere but on the right he’s limited — Harry (@HS_10Ftbol) February 24, 2020

“Keita and Gomez poor tonight.” – Jason Rowlands on Facebook.

Keita hooked and we are winning swear he’s cursed — ??? (@lfcvinz) February 24, 2020

That game shows why I’d have Jordan Henderson 100 times out of 100 over Naby Keita — Phil (@ShippyLennon) February 24, 2020

Had so much hope for Keita and I do think he's a great player but he just doesn't do it for me in our squad. For me despite all the stats per game he vanishes and doesn't add to our midfield. We were much more solid when Ox came on. Hendo/Ox anyday of the week I'm afraid — Sif ? (@sophay__) February 24, 2020

But Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shone from the substitutes’ bench…

The shock of going behind probably played its part, but what an incredible impact Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made on that game. His midfield drive was everything #LFC lacked prior to his introduction and completely shifted the momentum of the match. — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) February 24, 2020

“Ox upped the tempo. Brilliant win.” – Graham Lowe on Facebook.

Klopp's subs didn't work in Madrid but Oxlade-Chamberlain has really improved Liverpool here. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 24, 2020

Thought Oxlade-Chamberlain was phenomenal when he came on. Not that Naby had a bad game but Ox’s introduction gave us something a little bit different and we were a lot more effective going forwards. — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) February 24, 2020

A special word of praise for Oxlade-Chamberlain. Gave Liverpool so much impetus when he came on. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 24, 2020

Chambo was brilliant when he came on! — Karl (@KarlThyer) February 24, 2020

It’s now just four more wins required for Liverpool to seal the title…

4 more to go eek ? pic.twitter.com/RdhoLrouh8 — Kauser Soze (@NinaKauser) February 24, 2020

“4 games to go. YNWA” – Ayon Vilakazi on Facebook.

Yerrrrrrrrrrrrrrrsssssssssssssssssss. Up the reds. Battled for that.

12 more points ?? — Mike Kearney (@MikeKearney1) February 24, 2020

They made us suffer for that one. My heart is still racing. But the Reds are 12 points from heaven now — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) February 24, 2020

106 points from 108. Let that sink in. #LIVWHU — D E E P D A S T A R D L Y (@srijandeep) February 24, 2020