“Bobby was sensational”, “A team for the ages” – Fans react to thrilling 4-0 win over Southampton

1 February 2020

Liverpool turned on the style in the second half to thrash Southampton 4-0 at Anfield, in a game that was ultimately tighter than the scoreline suggested.


Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

Premier League, Anfield
February 1, 2020

Goals: Oxlade-Chamberlain 47′, Henderson 60′, Salah 72′, 90′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men hosted an in-form Saints team on Saturday, as the Premier League leaders aimed to pull 22 points clear of Man City.

A wind-affected game saw Liverpool struggle in the first half, with the visitors creating a host of opportunities, but Roberto Firmino was unlucky not to win a penalty at the other end.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fired the Reds in front shortly after the interval, before Jordan Henderson doubled the lead in front of the Kop.

The skipper then turned provider, brilliantly finding Mohamed Salah, who dinked an impudent finish past Alex McCarthy.

Liverpool’s No.11 rounded off the scoring late in the day, bundling an effort over the line to seal a memorable three points.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

Saints were actually a little hard done by, getting their approach right in the first half…

“4-0 doesn’t show the effort that Saints put in. We rode our luck in the first half” – Paul Scott on Facebook.

Southampton came very well prepared and gave us a very strong match” – Magnus on the forums.

 

Firmino bagged three assists and was a joy to watch…

“All hail the man himself Bobby Firmino for his world class performance today” – Enock Bipa on Facebook.

“Bobby was sensational” – Hope in your heart on the forums.

 

Fabinho did well in his first Premier League start since November…

“Great to see Fabinho getting over his injury, was looking more like his best”

Adrian North on Facebook.

 

Henderson was talked up further for the PFA Player of the Year award…

“If Henderson doesn’t win PFA Player of the Year I will, uninstall my dish, throw away my remote and disconnect my electricity” – on Facebook.

 

Supporters basked in the 22-point lead and looked forward to a two-week break…

“Oh yes, seven wins to go. This could be the earliest title win ever. The unstoppable red machine keeps on winning” – Nik Reece on Facebook.

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

