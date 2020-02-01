Liverpool turned on the style in the second half to thrash Southampton 4-0 at Anfield, in a game that was ultimately tighter than the scoreline suggested.





Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

Premier League, Anfield

February 1, 2020

Goals: Oxlade-Chamberlain 47′, Henderson 60′, Salah 72′, 90′

Jurgen Klopp‘s men hosted an in-form Saints team on Saturday, as the Premier League leaders aimed to pull 22 points clear of Man City.

A wind-affected game saw Liverpool struggle in the first half, with the visitors creating a host of opportunities, but Roberto Firmino was unlucky not to win a penalty at the other end.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fired the Reds in front shortly after the interval, before Jordan Henderson doubled the lead in front of the Kop.

The skipper then turned provider, brilliantly finding Mohamed Salah, who dinked an impudent finish past Alex McCarthy.

Liverpool’s No.11 rounded off the scoring late in the day, bundling an effort over the line to seal a memorable three points.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

Saints were actually a little hard done by, getting their approach right in the first half…

So much respect for the way Southampton played there. Really went for Liverpool's throats and got in their faces and were unlucky not to be in front at the break, but Liverpool stepped up a level in the second half and are just relentless — John Bradley (@jbradleymedia) February 1, 2020

Southampton brilliant in the first half today, but they'd have needed to take every one of their chances to come away with anything. #LFC genuinely breathtaking in the second period. — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) February 1, 2020

Jürgen Klopp’s ability to get a read on a 1st half performance and make an impact in the 2nd is second to none. So many times we come out after the break a different side. Henderson immense yet again #LFC #LIVSOU — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) February 1, 2020

“4-0 doesn’t show the effort that Saints put in. We rode our luck in the first half” – Paul Scott on Facebook.

“Southampton came very well prepared and gave us a very strong match” – Magnus on the forums.

That was never a 4-0 game, Southampton played class and were unlucky. Ruthless second half from us, Gomez ???? — Kevin Pearce (@kevin_pearce) February 1, 2020

The scoreline is a bit harsh, since Southampton were brilliant first half & unlucky not to have taken the lead…. But WE ARE LIVERPOOL!!! #MentalityMonsters — Marco Benson (@Marco_BensonLFC) February 1, 2020

Southampton have done so well. They approached this tie with the perfect attitude. They are playing high, they are pressing high, they aren't allowing Liverpool any time to settle at all. It's a fearless approach so many, better teams even, are afraid to adopt against LFC. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) February 1, 2020

Firmino bagged three assists and was a joy to watch…

Only two players have recorded 3+ assists in a Premier League game this season: ? Lys Mousset (vs. Burnley)

? Roberto Firmino (vs. Soton) A hat-trick of assists for Bobby. ? pic.twitter.com/fHvrM5oXzX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 1, 2020

Roberto Firmino with 3 assists today. Phenomenal. — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) February 1, 2020

If Kevin De Bruyne had made 3 assists in one game there would be documentaries made about it but because it’s Firmino it will hardly be mentioned?? pic.twitter.com/wk8Mb3NAGm — ?? (@TheImmortalKop) February 1, 2020

“All hail the man himself Bobby Firmino for his world class performance today” – Enock Bipa on Facebook.

“Bobby was sensational” – Hope in your heart on the forums.

Roberto Firmino vs Southampton 76% passing

4 chances created

3 assists

2 shots

4 dribbles Absolutely sensational ? pic.twitter.com/AR0wELTyEY — LFC Stats (@LFCData) February 1, 2020

Roberto Firmino with 3 exquisite assists. Team player. System player. One of the most underrated players in the team. — Samue (@SamueILFC) February 1, 2020

Just the three assists for Firmino today. He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen play for us. Unique footballer. — Kop Talk (@KopTalk28) February 1, 2020

Fabinho did well in his first Premier League start since November…

There’s the ‘no clean sheet with Fabinho in the team’ disgraceful narrative gone. — Jay (@_Ifcjay) February 1, 2020

This is gonna be a really hard decision on man of the match today. Van Dijk, Henderson, Salah and Firmino all have a good shout. Fabinho has been great as well. — Carson (@WC_LFC_Torres) February 1, 2020

“Great to see Fabinho getting over his injury, was looking more like his best” – Adrian North on Facebook.

Another brilliant tackle by Fabinho in the build up to Salah's 2nd. — Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) February 1, 2020

This #LFC team are special. Fabinho coming back in to the midfield with a great performance. Hendo, Salah, Firmino, Virgil and the best young full back in the league. Joe Gomez #LIVSOU — Michael_TheUnbearableRed (@MichaelTheUnbe1) February 1, 2020

Henderson was talked up further for the PFA Player of the Year award…

Might as well give Jordan Henderson the PFA Player of the Year award already — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) February 1, 2020

Those PFA Player of the Year odds are shortening all the time for Henderson. Goal and assist again today, just like at Wolves. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 1, 2020

“If Henderson doesn’t win PFA Player of the Year I will, uninstall my dish, throw away my remote and disconnect my electricity” – on Facebook.

Another game where Henderson grabs a goal and an assist. Would be incredibly deserving of the PFA Player of the Year award. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 1, 2020

I also welled up at the reception afforded Henderson as he went off. After years of being the fall guy, the target of abuse, he is now beloved, and getting the recognition — and song — that he deserves. Nobody deserves to lift that trophy more. — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewittLFC) February 1, 2020

Jordan Henderson. Utterly, utterly phenomenal. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 1, 2020

Supporters basked in the 22-point lead and looked forward to a two-week break…

Liverpool could now end the season with W3 D10 and have a better unbeaten record than the Invincibles — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) February 1, 2020

Henderson goal. Alisson clean sheet. Firmino hat trick of assists. Salah brace. 22 points clear! Winter break now. This Liverpool team man ??? pic.twitter.com/gNkOovETI7 — ??????? (@LFCMerchant) February 1, 2020

Great second half. It’s time for that winter break you reds! Let’s go Liverpool! #LIVSOT — A. Z. Martinez (@azmartinez) February 1, 2020

To all supporters born after 1990, don't let any auld arse tell you different, you are are witnessing things no Kopite has ever seen. Take it from this auld arse, this is a team for the ages. Your team — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) February 1, 2020

“Oh yes, seven wins to go. This could be the earliest title win ever. The unstoppable red machine keeps on winning” – Nik Reece on Facebook.

Ruthless second half from Liverpool after having being outplayed in the first half. Now to winter break and back after 2 weeks to get the title race going which is inches closer now ??? #YNWA — Anas Khan (@AnasMagnificent) February 1, 2020

22 points clear wow just can’t get my head around it up the Liverpool #ynwa — Sam Hanson (@Hansonwallop) February 1, 2020

“Take each game as it comes “ ?

“Long way to go “ LFC go 22 POINTS CLEAR ???#LFC #19 ? — Grizz (@GrizzKhan) February 1, 2020

