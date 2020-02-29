Liverpool’s incredible unbeaten run was brought to an end in a 3-0 defeat at Watford, and while fans were frustrated, perspective remained.

Watford 3-0 Liverpool

Premier League, Vicarage Road

February 29, 2020

Goals: Sarr 54′, 60′, Deeney 73′

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were back on the road in search of a historic win, but they would leave Vicarage Road with their first defeat of the Premier League season.

It was a slow and all too predictable start to the outing for Liverpool, with the game crying out for an injection of pace and tempo as Watford kept it tight and looked to time their breaks.

Without a shot on target in the first 45, the Reds were effectively stifled as the hosts asked the questions and Klopp’s men were made to find the answers.

Until they could not, with Ismaila Sarr twice capitalising on lapse defending from a throw-in to hand Watford a two-goal lead early in the second half.

Troy Deeney would add the third on what was a night to forget for the Reds as mistakes ran supreme on a night where few impressed.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

It was a lacklustre first half which provided little in the way of excitement…

Lovren has 20 touches more than Bobby, Mané and Mo combined Not a recipe for exciting footy — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) February 29, 2020

When does Watford vs Liverpool kick-off? — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) February 29, 2020

A terribly bad half of football – and that is an understatement. Major glitches in #LFC's offensive play and Alisson has been screaming out for greater protection and focus. Visitors with one shot IN TOTAL in that 45. Watford have offered more in attack and had the best chance. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) February 29, 2020

“Absolute gash ……. worst half of football I’ve seen this season.” – peter roberts on the forums.

Quite simply, not good enough by #LFC so far. Poor passing, poor movement, poor on second balls. Poor overall. Same pattern as in most games since winter break. Have to think that won't always find a way through. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) February 29, 2020

What’s mad is we don’t look like we can be arsed (I know we can). It just seems so lethargic. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) February 29, 2020

And it came at the ultimate price, with fans pointing to the break and the blueprint to overcome Liverpool…

We’ve been shite since the break. Let’s be honest. This was coming. — the unbearables (@UTFR92) February 29, 2020

“We’re still on fucking holiday.” – Velveteen on the forums.

Liverpool have played 315 minutes of football since the winter break and have only led for 24 of them. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) February 29, 2020

No excuses though, throughly outplayed and out-witted. *THIS* is how you play against Liverpool if you are to get anything. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) February 29, 2020

Either not having Hendo has broken us or the winter break has broken us. Really thought West Ham had woken us up but, yeah. Four sub-par games on the bounce and this has comfortably been the worst of them. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) February 29, 2020

Across the board it was a day to forget, but Watford were rightly handed credit for their performance…

Dreadful in every department today. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) February 29, 2020

At some point in the future Dejan Lovren won't be a Liverpool player any more. I think a lot about that day…. — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) February 29, 2020

The intangibles mattered today. You don’t see it measured statistically, but Lovren brings an anxiety to the whole team. And then Henderson’s vocal presence in the midfield was lacking, especially in a game that’s a scrap — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 29, 2020

Turns out Liverpool do lose football matches! Off it in absolutely every department – even Virgil van Dijk was poor for his standards & he’s super human. HUGE for Watford – brilliant & absolutely deserved the win. Perfect game plan, delivered 100%. #LFC still 4 wins off title. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) February 29, 2020

You know things are bad when even Mane is shite. Haha. — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) February 29, 2020

We deserved that and were beaten by the better team. The whole squad jogging around for 90 mins as if the league is over. Deflate your heads and turn up for the next one! Bring on Bournemouth ?? — Amit (@LFC_Amit) February 29, 2020

LFC dreadful today. Epitomised by Lovren, who was Skrteled by Deeney. Not easy for players coming in after months out, but Lovren was a mess. Gomez is a superstar, badly missed today. — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) February 29, 2020

Just shows how important Henderson and Gomez are to this Liverpool team, the energy in midfield and the solidity at the back was missing today!! — JH (@Joe_Hollerbach7) February 29, 2020

Watford have given @LFC their two toughest games of the season. They were bottom when they came to Anfield & 2nd bottom today. It just shows how strong the @premierleague is this season ? #WATLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 29, 2020

While the unbeaten streak ended, fans took a humorous approach to the result and looked at the bright side…

Pretty happy Liverpool built up a 22-point cushion before doing this, that was important imo — nate (@natefc) February 29, 2020

I see what we're doing here. Throw this one and we can clinch the title at Man City. The 2019/20 Liverpool really have thought of everything… Ahem. — Steven Scragg (@Scraggy_74) February 29, 2020

On the plus side, how nice is it that we can shit the bed like this against a relegation side but not have even the slightest worry that we won’t lift the league trophy at the end? Incredible season, today aside. — Erin Mc (@ErinNYC75) February 29, 2020

“Better losing now than in some important game. About time to wake the fck up and go on another unbeaten run. We are going to win the treble!” – Incognito on the forums.

You would hope this is an absolutely terrible night for Atletico Madrid's Champions League ambitions. — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) February 29, 2020

You just have to wonder how Jurgen Klopp keeps his job after this. Simply unacceptable. — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) February 29, 2020

Wasn’t that arsed about going unbeaten, it would have been magnificent but we will still win the league we have been craving for so long. More concerned with that performance to be honest. Offered nothing the whole game. Poor performances all over the shop. We go again. — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) February 29, 2020

Nice of Liverpool to make that 10-year-old's dream come true, who said letters are useless in the digital age? #WATLIV — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) February 29, 2020