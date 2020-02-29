WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 29, 2020: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino looks dejected during the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Dreadful in every department,” “We go again” – Liverpool fans react to defeat at Watford

Liverpool’s incredible unbeaten run was brought to an end in a 3-0 defeat at Watford, and while fans were frustrated, perspective remained.

Watford 3-0 Liverpool

Premier League, Vicarage Road
February 29, 2020

Goals: Sarr 54′, 60′, Deeney 73′

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were back on the road in search of a historic win, but they would leave Vicarage Road with their first defeat of the Premier League season.

It was a slow and all too predictable start to the outing for Liverpool, with the game crying out for an injection of pace and tempo as Watford kept it tight and looked to time their breaks.

Without a shot on target in the first 45, the Reds were effectively stifled as the hosts asked the questions and Klopp’s men were made to find the answers.

Until they could not, with Ismaila Sarr twice capitalising on lapse defending from a throw-in to hand Watford a two-goal lead early in the second half.

Troy Deeney would add the third on what was a night to forget for the Reds as mistakes ran supreme on a night where few impressed.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forums.

 

It was a lacklustre first half which provided little in the way of excitement…

“Absolute gash ……. worst half of football I’ve seen this season.”

peter roberts on the forums.

 

And it came at the ultimate price, with fans pointing to the break and the blueprint to overcome Liverpool…

“We’re still on fucking holiday.”

Velveteen on the forums.

 

Across the board it was a day to forget, but Watford were rightly handed credit for their performance…

 

While the unbeaten streak ended, fans took a humorous approach to the result and looked at the bright side…

“Better losing now than in some important game. About time to wake the fck up and go on another unbeaten run.

We are going to win the treble!” – Incognito on the forums.

